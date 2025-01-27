Earnings Season Kicks Off: Banks Lead The Charge In Q4 2024 Reports
Date
1/27/2025 6:19:36 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock exchange braces for the first wave of earnings reports in 2025. Santander Brasil will launch the earnings season on February 5, setting the stage for a flurry of financial disclosures.
Investors eagerly await these results to gauge market performance amidst challenging economic conditions. Vale's production and sales report on January 28 will offer an early glimpse into the market's year-end performance.
This preview will whet appetites for the main event starting the following week. The banking sector takes center stage in early February. Santander Brasil leads the pack, followed closely by Banco Bradesco and Itaú Unibanco .
These financial giants will reveal how they navigated the turbulent economic waters of late 2024. BTG analysts predict a cautious approach from major banks.
They expect tighter lending conditions and increased competition to impact revenue growth. The macroeconomic headwinds may force banks to adopt more conservative strategies.
[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]
Vale, Brazil's top dividend payer in Q3 2024, will release its earnings on February 20. Investors will scrutinize how the mining giant coped with China's economic slowdown and iron ore market saturation.
Petrobras follows suit on February 26, completing the roster of heavyweight reports. Despite economic concerns, opportunities may still exist for savvy investors. The market awaits these reports to identify potential winners in the Brazilian stock market for 2025.
Over 100 companies listed on B3 will publish their results in the coming weeks. This flood of information will shape investment strategies for the year ahead. Investors should mark their calendars and prepare for a busy earnings season.
The earnings calendar remains subject to change. Investors should stay alert for any updates to ensure they don't miss crucial financial disclosures. This information will prove vital in navigating the complex Brazilian market landscape in 2025.
Earnings week from February 3 to 7
Name
Ticker
Date
Release Time
Conference Call
| Santander Brasil
| SANB11
| 02/05/2025
| Before market open
| 02/05/2025
| Itaú Unibanco
| ITUB4
| 02/05/2025
| To be defined
| 02/06/2025
| Multiplan
| MULT3
| 02/06/2025
| To be defined
| 02/07/2025
| CCR SA
| CCRO3
| 02/06/2025
| After market close
| 02/07/2025
| Banco Bradesco
| BBDC4
| 02/07/2025
| Before market open
| 02/07/2025, at 10:30 AM
| São Martinho
| SMTO3
| 02/07/2025
| After market close
| 02/10/2025
Earnings week from February 10 to 14
Name
Ticker
Date
Release Time
Conference Call
| TIM
| TIMS3
| 02/10/2025
| After market close
| 10/02/2025
| Banco BTG Pactual
| BPAC11
| 02/10/2025
| Before market open
| 02/10/2025
| TOTVS
| TOTS3
| 02/12/2025
| After market close
| To be defined
| Suzano S.A.
| SUZB3
| 02/13/2025
| After market close
| 02/14/2025, at 10:00 AM
| Cosan
| CSAN3
| 02/13/2025
| After market close
| 02/14/2025
| Usiminas
| USIM5
| 02/14/2025
| Before market open
| To be defined
| Porto Seguro
| PSSA3
| 02/14/2025
| To be defined
| 02/14/2025
| Raízen
| RAIZ4
| 02/14/2025
| After market close
| 02/17/2025
Earnings week from February 17 to 21
Name
Ticker
Date
Release Time
Conference Call
| BB Seguridade
| BBSE3
| 02/17/2025
| After market close
| 02/18/2025
| Carrefour Brasil
| CRFB3
| 02/18/2025
| After market close
| 02/19/2025
| Pão de Açúcar (GPA)
| PCAR3
| 02/18/2025
| After market close
| 02/19/2025, at 09:00 AM
| Iguatemi S.A
| IGTI11
| 02/18/2025
| After market close
| 02/19/2025, at 10:00 AM
| Vale
| VALE3
| 02/19/2025
| After market close
| 02/20/2025, at 11:00 AM
| Gerdau
| GGBR4
| 02/19/2025
| After market close
| 02/20/2025
| Metalurgica Gerdau
| GOAU4
| 02/19/2025
| After market close
| 11/06/2024
| Assaí
| ASAI3
| 02/19/2025
| After market close
| 02/20/2025
| Banco do Brasil
| BBAS3
| 02/19/2025
| After market close
| 02/20/2025
| Engie Brasil
| EGIE3
| 02/20/2025
| After market close
| 02/21/2025, at 11:00 AM
| MercadoLibre
| MELI
| 02/20/2025
| To be defined
| To be defined
| Lojas Renner
| LREN3
| 02/20/2025
| To be defined
| 02/21/2025
| Rumo S.A.
| RAIL3
| 02/20/2025
| After market close
| 02/21/2025
| B3
| B3SA3
| 02/20/2025
| After market close
| 02/21/2025, 11:00 AM
| Nubank
| ROXO34
| 02/20/2025
| To be defined
| 02/20/2025
| M. Dias Branco
| MDIA3
| 02/21/2025
| After market close
| 02/24/2025
Earnings week from February 24 to 28
Name
Ticker
Date
Release Time
Conference Call
| Auren Energia SA
| AURE3
| 02/24/2025
| After market close
| 02/25/2025
| ISA CTEEP
| TRPL4
| 02/24/2025
| To be defined
| 02/25/2025
| Vibra
| VBBR3
| 02/24/2025
| After market close
| 02/25/2025
| Alpargatas
| ALPA4
| 02/24/2025
| To be defined
| 02/25/2025, at 09:00 AM
| Grupo Mateus
| GMAT3
| 02/24/2025
| After market close
| 02/25/2025
| MRV
| MRVE3
| 02/24/2025
| After market close
| 02/25/2025
| Azul
| AZUL4
| 02/24/2025
| To be defined
| To be defined
| Marcopolo
| POMO4
| 02/25/2025
| After market close
| To be defined
| RD Saúde (ex- RaiaDrogasil)
| RADL3
| 02/25/2025
| After market close
| 02/26/2025
| Telefônica Brasil
| VIVT3
| 02/25/2025
| After market close
| 02/26/2025, at 11:00 AM
| IRB Brasil RE
| IRBR3
| 02/25/2025
| To be defined
| 02/26/2025
| WEG
| WEGE3
| 02/26/2025
| Before market open
| 02/27/2025
| Ambev S/A
| ABEV3
| 02/26/2025
| Before market open
| To be defined
| Klabin S/A
| KLBN11
| 02/26/2025
| Before market open
| 02/27/2025
| Braskem
| BRKM5
| 02/26/2025
| To be defined
| To be defined
| Santos BRP
| STBP3
| 02/26/2025
| After market close
| 02/27/2025
| Petrobras
| PETR4
| 02/26/2025
| After market close
| 02/27/2025
| BRF SA
| BRFS3
| 02/26/2025
| After market close
| 02/27/2025
| Marfrig
| MRFG3
| 02/26/2025
| After market close
| 02/27/2025
| Ultrapar
| UGPA3
| 02/26/2025
| After market close
| 02/27/2025, at 11:00 AM
| Copel
| CPLE6
| 02/27/2025
| After market close
| 02/28/2025, at 10:00 AM
| Fleury
| FLRY3
| 02/27/2025
| After market close
| 02/28/2025
| Embraer
| EMBR3
| 02/27/2025
| To be defined
| To be defined
| Localiza
| RENT3
| 02/27/2025
| After market close
| 02/28/2025, at 09:00 AM
Earnings week from March 3 to 7
No earnings releases this week.
Earnings week from March 10 to 14
Name
Ticker
Date
Release Time
Conference Call
| Direcional Engenharia
| DIRR3
| 03/10/2025
| To be defined
| 03/11/2025
| Arezzo CO
| ARZZ3
| 03/11/2025
| To be defined
| 03/12/2025
| PetroRio
| PRIO3
| 03/12/2025
| After market close
| 03/13/2025
| Dexco (ex-Duratex)
| DXCO3
| 03/12/2025
| To be defined
| 03/13/2025
| Tenda
| TEND3
| 03/12/2025
| To be defined
| 03/13/2025
| Cogna Educação
| COGN3
| 03/12/2025
| After market close
| 03/13/2025
| CSN Mineração
| CMIN3
| 03/12/2025
| After market close
| To be defined
| SID Nacional (CSN)
| CSNA3
| 03/12/2025
| After market close
| To be defined
| SLC Agrícola
| SLCE3
| 03/12/2025
| After market close
| 03/13/2025
| Casas Bahia
| BHIA3
| 03/12/2025
| After market close
| 03/13/2025
| Vivara S.A.
| VIVA3
| 03/12/2025
| To be defined
| 03/13/2025
| SmartFit
| SMFT3
| 03/13/2025
| To be defined
| 03/14/2025
| EZTec Empreendimentos
| EZTC3
| 03/13/2025
| To be defined
| 03/14/2025
| Eletrobras
| ELET3
| 03/13/2025
| To be defined
| 03/14/2025, at 11:00 AM
| Grupo Natura
| NTCO3
| 03/13/2025
| To be defined
| 03/14/2025
| LWSA (ex-Locaweb)
| LWSA3
| 03/13/2025
| To be defined
| 03/14/2025
| Magazine Luiza
| MGLU3
| 03/13/2025
| After market close
| 03/14/2025
Earnings week from March 17 to 21
Name
Ticker
Date
Release Time
Conference Call
| Itaúsa
| ITSA4
| 03/17/2025
| To be defined
| 03/18/2025
| Allos
| ALOS3
| 03/17/2025
| After market close
| 03/18/2025, at 2:00 PM
| Taesa
| TAEE11
| 03/18/2025
| After market close
| 03/19/2025, at 11:00 AM
| YDUQS PART
| YDUQ3
| 03/18/2025
| After market close
| 03/19/2025
| EcoRodovias
| ECOR3
| 03/18/2025
| After market close
| 03/19/2025
| Energisa
| ENGI11
| 03/18/2025
| To be defined
| 03/19/2025
| PetroRecôncavo SA
| RECV3
| 03/19/2025
| To be defined
| 03/20/2025
| Minerva
| BEEF3
| 03/19/2025
| After market close
| 03/20/2025
| Petz
| PETZ3
| 03/20/2025
| After market close
| 03/21/2025
| CPFL Energia
| CPFE3
| 03/20/2025
| After market close
| 03/21/2025
| Eneva
| ENEV3
| 03/20/2025
| After market close
| 03/21/2025, at 11:00 AM
| Hapvida
| HAPV3
| 03/20/2025
| After market close
| 03/21/2025
| Brava (ex-3R Petroleum)
| BRAV3
| 03/20/2025
| After market close
| 03/21/2025
| Cemig
| CMIG4
| 03/20/2025
| After market close
| To be defined
| Cyrela Realt
| CYRE3
| 03/20/2025
| After market close
| 03/21/2025
| Hypera
| HYPE3
| 03/20/2025
| After market close
| To be defined
Earnings week from March 24 to 28
Name
Ticker
Date
Release Time
Conference Call
| Movida
| MOVI3
| 03/24/2025
| To be defined
| 03/25/2025
| Sabesp
| SBSP3
| 03/24/2025
| After market close
| 03/25/2025
| Grupo Soma
| SOMA3
| 03/25/2025
| To be defined
| To be defined
| Bradespar
| BRAP4
| 03/25/2025
| Before market open
| To be defined
| JBS
| JBSS3
| 03/25/2025
| After market close
| 03/26/2025, at 09:00 AM
| Vamos
| VAMO3
| 03/26/2025
| After market close
| 03/27/2025
| CVC Brasil
| CVCB3
| 03/26/2025
| To be defined
| To be defined
| Americanas SA
| AMER3
| 03/26/2025
| To be defined
| To be defined
| Equatorial Energia
| EQTL3
| 03/26/2025
| After market close
| 03/27/2025
| Rede D'Or
| RDOR3
| 03/26/2025
| After market close
| 03/27/2025
| Marisa Lojas SA
| AMAR3
| 03/27/2025
| To be defined
| 03/28/2025, at 2:00 PM
| Copasa
| CSMG3
| 03/28/2025
| After market close
| 04/03/2025
| Gol
| GOLL4
| 03/28/2025
| To be defined
| To be defined
MENAFN27012025007421016031ID1109132516
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.