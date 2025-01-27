عربي


Earnings Season Kicks Off: Banks Lead The Charge In Q4 2024 Reports


1/27/2025 6:19:36 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock exchange braces for the first wave of earnings reports in 2025. Santander Brasil will launch the earnings season on February 5, setting the stage for a flurry of financial disclosures.

Investors eagerly await these results to gauge market performance amidst challenging economic conditions. Vale's production and sales report on January 28 will offer an early glimpse into the market's year-end performance.

This preview will whet appetites for the main event starting the following week. The banking sector takes center stage in early February. Santander Brasil leads the pack, followed closely by Banco Bradesco and Itaú Unibanco .

These financial giants will reveal how they navigated the turbulent economic waters of late 2024. BTG analysts predict a cautious approach from major banks.

They expect tighter lending conditions and increased competition to impact revenue growth. The macroeconomic headwinds may force banks to adopt more conservative strategies.

[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]

Vale, Brazil's top dividend payer in Q3 2024, will release its earnings on February 20. Investors will scrutinize how the mining giant coped with China's economic slowdown and iron ore market saturation.

Petrobras follows suit on February 26, completing the roster of heavyweight reports. Despite economic concerns, opportunities may still exist for savvy investors. The market awaits these reports to identify potential winners in the Brazilian stock market for 2025.

Over 100 companies listed on B3 will publish their results in the coming weeks. This flood of information will shape investment strategies for the year ahead. Investors should mark their calendars and prepare for a busy earnings season.

The earnings calendar remains subject to change. Investors should stay alert for any updates to ensure they don't miss crucial financial disclosures. This information will prove vital in navigating the complex Brazilian market landscape in 2025.
Earnings week from February 3 to 7



Name
Ticker
Date
Release Time
Conference Call














































Santander Brasil SANB11 02/05/2025 Before market open 02/05/2025
Itaú Unibanco ITUB4 02/05/2025 To be defined 02/06/2025
Multiplan MULT3 02/06/2025 To be defined 02/07/2025
CCR SA CCRO3 02/06/2025 After market close 02/07/2025
Banco Bradesco BBDC4 02/07/2025 Before market open 02/07/2025, at 10:30 AM
São Martinho SMTO3 02/07/2025 After market close 02/10/2025

Earnings week from February 10 to 14



Name
Ticker
Date
Release Time
Conference Call




























































TIM TIMS3 02/10/2025 After market close 10/02/2025
Banco BTG Pactual BPAC11 02/10/2025 Before market open 02/10/2025
TOTVS TOTS3 02/12/2025 After market close To be defined
Suzano S.A. SUZB3 02/13/2025 After market close 02/14/2025, at 10:00 AM
Cosan CSAN3 02/13/2025 After market close 02/14/2025
Usiminas USIM5 02/14/2025 Before market open To be defined
Porto Seguro PSSA3 02/14/2025 To be defined 02/14/2025
Raízen RAIZ4 02/14/2025 After market close 02/17/2025

Earnings week from February 17 to 21



Name
Ticker
Date
Release Time
Conference Call




















































































































BB Seguridade BBSE3 02/17/2025 After market close 02/18/2025
Carrefour Brasil CRFB3 02/18/2025 After market close 02/19/2025
Pão de Açúcar (GPA) PCAR3 02/18/2025 After market close 02/19/2025, at 09:00 AM
Iguatemi S.A IGTI11 02/18/2025 After market close 02/19/2025, at 10:00 AM
Vale VALE3 02/19/2025 After market close 02/20/2025, at 11:00 AM
Gerdau GGBR4 02/19/2025 After market close 02/20/2025
Metalurgica Gerdau GOAU4 02/19/2025 After market close 11/06/2024
Assaí ASAI3 02/19/2025 After market close 02/20/2025
Banco do Brasil BBAS3 02/19/2025 After market close 02/20/2025
Engie Brasil EGIE3 02/20/2025 After market close 02/21/2025, at 11:00 AM
MercadoLibre MELI 02/20/2025 To be defined To be defined
Lojas Renner LREN3 02/20/2025 To be defined 02/21/2025
Rumo S.A. RAIL3 02/20/2025 After market close 02/21/2025
B3 B3SA3 02/20/2025 After market close 02/21/2025, 11:00 AM
Nubank ROXO34 02/20/2025 To be defined 02/20/2025
M. Dias Branco MDIA3 02/21/2025 After market close 02/24/2025

Earnings week from February 24 to 28



Name
Ticker
Date
Release Time
Conference Call












































































































































































Auren Energia SA AURE3 02/24/2025 After market close 02/25/2025
ISA CTEEP TRPL4 02/24/2025 To be defined 02/25/2025
Vibra VBBR3 02/24/2025 After market close 02/25/2025
Alpargatas ALPA4 02/24/2025 To be defined 02/25/2025, at 09:00 AM
Grupo Mateus GMAT3 02/24/2025 After market close 02/25/2025
MRV MRVE3 02/24/2025 After market close 02/25/2025
Azul AZUL4 02/24/2025 To be defined To be defined
Marcopolo POMO4 02/25/2025 After market close To be defined
RD Saúde (ex- RaiaDrogasil) RADL3 02/25/2025 After market close 02/26/2025
Telefônica Brasil VIVT3 02/25/2025 After market close 02/26/2025, at 11:00 AM
IRB Brasil RE IRBR3 02/25/2025 To be defined 02/26/2025
WEG WEGE3 02/26/2025 Before market open 02/27/2025
Ambev S/A ABEV3 02/26/2025 Before market open To be defined
Klabin S/A KLBN11 02/26/2025 Before market open 02/27/2025
Braskem BRKM5 02/26/2025 To be defined To be defined
Santos BRP STBP3 02/26/2025 After market close 02/27/2025
Petrobras PETR4 02/26/2025 After market close 02/27/2025
BRF SA BRFS3 02/26/2025 After market close 02/27/2025
Marfrig MRFG3 02/26/2025 After market close 02/27/2025
Ultrapar UGPA3 02/26/2025 After market close 02/27/2025, at 11:00 AM
Copel CPLE6 02/27/2025 After market close 02/28/2025, at 10:00 AM
Fleury FLRY3 02/27/2025 After market close 02/28/2025
Embraer EMBR3 02/27/2025 To be defined To be defined
Localiza RENT3 02/27/2025 After market close 02/28/2025, at 09:00 AM

Earnings week from March 3 to 7
No earnings releases this week.
Earnings week from March 10 to 14



Name
Ticker
Date
Release Time
Conference Call



























































































































Direcional Engenharia DIRR3 03/10/2025 To be defined 03/11/2025
Arezzo CO ARZZ3 03/11/2025 To be defined 03/12/2025
PetroRio PRIO3 03/12/2025 After market close 03/13/2025
Dexco (ex-Duratex) DXCO3 03/12/2025 To be defined 03/13/2025
Tenda TEND3 03/12/2025 To be defined 03/13/2025
Cogna Educação COGN3 03/12/2025 After market close 03/13/2025
CSN Mineração CMIN3 03/12/2025 After market close To be defined
SID Nacional (CSN) CSNA3 03/12/2025 After market close To be defined
SLC Agrícola SLCE3 03/12/2025 After market close 03/13/2025
Casas Bahia BHIA3 03/12/2025 After market close 03/13/2025
Vivara S.A. VIVA3 03/12/2025 To be defined 03/13/2025
SmartFit SMFT3 03/13/2025 To be defined 03/14/2025
EZTec Empreendimentos EZTC3 03/13/2025 To be defined 03/14/2025
Eletrobras ELET3 03/13/2025 To be defined 03/14/2025, at 11:00 AM
Grupo Natura NTCO3 03/13/2025 To be defined 03/14/2025
LWSA (ex-Locaweb) LWSA3 03/13/2025 To be defined 03/14/2025
Magazine Luiza MGLU3 03/13/2025 After market close 03/14/2025

Earnings week from March 17 to 21



Name
Ticker
Date
Release Time
Conference Call




















































































































Itaúsa ITSA4 03/17/2025 To be defined 03/18/2025
Allos ALOS3 03/17/2025 After market close 03/18/2025, at 2:00 PM
Taesa TAEE11 03/18/2025 After market close 03/19/2025, at 11:00 AM
YDUQS PART YDUQ3 03/18/2025 After market close 03/19/2025
EcoRodovias ECOR3 03/18/2025 After market close 03/19/2025
Energisa ENGI11 03/18/2025 To be defined 03/19/2025
PetroRecôncavo SA RECV3 03/19/2025 To be defined 03/20/2025
Minerva BEEF3 03/19/2025 After market close 03/20/2025
Petz PETZ3 03/20/2025 After market close 03/21/2025
CPFL Energia CPFE3 03/20/2025 After market close 03/21/2025
Eneva ENEV3 03/20/2025 After market close 03/21/2025, at 11:00 AM
Hapvida HAPV3 03/20/2025 After market close 03/21/2025
Brava (ex-3R Petroleum) BRAV3 03/20/2025 After market close 03/21/2025
Cemig CMIG4 03/20/2025 After market close To be defined
Cyrela Realt CYRE3 03/20/2025 After market close 03/21/2025
Hypera HYPE3 03/20/2025 After market close To be defined

Earnings week from March 24 to 28



Name
Ticker
Date
Release Time
Conference Call































































































Movida MOVI3 03/24/2025 To be defined 03/25/2025
Sabesp SBSP3 03/24/2025 After market close 03/25/2025
Grupo Soma SOMA3 03/25/2025 To be defined To be defined
Bradespar BRAP4 03/25/2025 Before market open To be defined
JBS JBSS3 03/25/2025 After market close 03/26/2025, at 09:00 AM
Vamos VAMO3 03/26/2025 After market close 03/27/2025
CVC Brasil CVCB3 03/26/2025 To be defined To be defined
Americanas SA AMER3 03/26/2025 To be defined To be defined
Equatorial Energia EQTL3 03/26/2025 After market close 03/27/2025
Rede D'Or RDOR3 03/26/2025 After market close 03/27/2025
Marisa Lojas SA AMAR3 03/27/2025 To be defined 03/28/2025, at 2:00 PM
Copasa CSMG3 03/28/2025 After market close 04/03/2025
Gol GOLL4 03/28/2025 To be defined To be defined

The Rio Times

