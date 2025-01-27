Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyaryletherketone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polyaryletherketone Market Growth & Trends

The global polyaryletherketone market size is expected to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2030

Rising demand for polytetrafluoroethylene (PAEK) can be attributed to its superior properties including low permeability, outstanding chemical resistance, good energy radiation resistance, and high electrical strength.



Consumption of polyether ketone ketone (PEKK) has been on a rise owing to its various properties such as inherent flame retardancy, compressive strength, and wear and creep resistance. This is expected to increase its demand in dental tools, body implants, and drug delivery components in medical applications.

The medical application segment accounted for 9.4% of the overall revenue in 2018 and is expected to witness strong growth on account of high usage of polyether ether ketone (PEEK) in the spinal area, anterior cervical corpectomy and fusion, rotator cuffs, shoulder labrum repair, maxillofacial defects, and dental work.

Increasing demand for implants, nonmetal dental discs, and sterilizing hardware in the medical sector is expected to augment demand for PAEK. PEEK polymer is anticipated to witness significant revenue gains over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising consumption in the automotive, medical, oil and gas, and aerospace industries in products such as bearings, electrostatic, cookware, industrial coatings, and body implants.

The automotive sector in Japan is one of the most prominent and significant industries in the world. Presence of key automobile companies, including Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd, Nissan Motor Company, and Suzuki Motor Corporation is projected to have a positive impact on this market. Increased penetration of aircraft manufacturers in China, along with rising government investments in R&D, is expected to drive the aerospace sector in the country, which will propel the PAEK market.

Key players operating in the PAEK market include Victrex Plc., Evonik Industries AG, Gharda Chemicals Ltd., Caledonian Industries Ltd., JK Overseas, Solvay S.A., and Arkema Group. Product innovation is expected to remain a critical success factor for industry participants in the future.

Polyaryletherketone Market Report Highlights



The PEEK segment dominated the global Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) industry with a revenue share of 83.5% in 2024.

The PEKK (Polyetherketoneketone) segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The automotive industry held the largest revenue share of the global Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) industry in 2024.

The industrial and general engineering segment is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Europe dominated the global Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) industry with a revenue share of 41.8% in 2024. This is attributed to multiple manufacturers operating in medical implants, surgical implants, automotive, aerospace, chemical processing, etc.

