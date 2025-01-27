Amir Receives Credentials Of Six New Ambassadors
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the credentials of six new ambassadors to the country at his office at the Amiri Diwan on Monday morning, January 27, 2025.
His Highness received the credentials of HE Naoto Hisajima, Ambassador of Japan; HE Juan Carlos Esquivel, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica; HE Mohammed Aamer, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; HE Mardomil Cielo D. Melicor, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines; HE Roshan Sattarakhan Azard, Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka; and HE Adish Mammadov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
His Highness the Amir welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them success in their missions, and for relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to further develop and prosper.
For their part, Their Excellencies the Ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the Amir the greetings of the leaders of their countries, and their wishes for the Qatari people for continued progress and prosperity.
An official reception ceremony was held for Their Excellencies the Ambassadors upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.
