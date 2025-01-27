Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Financial Calendar 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRESU investment HOLDING A/S
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 01.2025
Please be informed of the dates in 2025 for Tresu Investment Holding A/S' planned announcements to nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
| financial Calendar 2025
|
|
| Annual Report 2024
| Wednesday
| 30 April 2025
| Annual General Meeting
| Wednesday
| 30 April 2025
| Interim Report 1st Quarter 2025
| Thursday
| 12 June 2025
| Interim Report 2nd Quarter 2025
| Wednesday
| 10 September 2025
| Interim Report 3rd Quarter 2025
| Wednesday
| 26 November 2025
Torben Børsting
CFO, TRESU
Phone: +45 5130 2780
