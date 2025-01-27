عربي


Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Financial Calendar 2025


1/27/2025 6:01:09 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRESU investment HOLDING A/S
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 01.2025

Please be informed of the dates in 2025 for Tresu Investment Holding A/S' planned announcements to nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

financial Calendar 2025
Annual Report 2024 Wednesday 30 April 2025
Annual General Meeting Wednesday 30 April 2025
Interim Report 1st Quarter 2025 Thursday 12 June 2025
Interim Report 2nd Quarter 2025 Wednesday 10 September 2025
Interim Report 3rd Quarter 2025 Wednesday 26 November 2025


Torben Børsting
CFO, TRESU

Phone: +45 5130 2780


MENAFN27012025004107003653ID1109132409


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

