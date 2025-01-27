(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Aesthetics by Product (Botox, Filler, Peel, Implant, Liposuction, Microneedling, Hair Removal, Laser Resurfacing, RF, Phototherapy), Procedure (Surgical, Nonsurgical), End User (Hospital, Beauty Clinic, Spa), Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical aesthetics market is estimated to reach USD 35.32 Billion by 2030 from USD 17.16 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.8%

This report is to be profited by new and existing players. It will provide deep information about the medical aesthetic market for them to understand any investment opportunities. The present report provides complete information on the key players and minor players. Hence, this supports effective risk analysis along with informed decisions about investment. Due to the accurate segmentation based on end-users and geographies, this report gives niche-level views of the selected market areas.

The growth of the market of medical aesthetics is very high due to several factors. First, from the demand side, minimally invasive and non-invasive treatments are increasingly demanded since they have several advantages over conventional methods, such as a decreased risk of side effects and minimum recovery periods.

Advances in aesthetic technologies, including multifunctional lasers and various skin rejuvenation techniques, enhance the effectiveness and precision of these treatments with better results that would benefit more people and make them more accessible and appealing to a larger market. The market for aesthetic procedures has been eased by increased disposable incomes in the developing world. Growing emphasis on wellness, self-care, and social media has increased demand as people seek beauty treatments to stay youthful. Other drivers include an aging population in developed countries looking for anti-aging solutions to a variety of problems. These factors are all contributing to the rise in the medical aesthetics market.

The facial aesthetic products segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

The market for medical aesthetics captured the largest share of facial aesthetic products in 2023. This segment deals with facial aesthetic products, cosmetic implants, skin aesthetic devices, body contouring devices, physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals, skin lighteners, thread lift products, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, physician-dispensed eyelash products, and nail treatment laser devices. The major portion of facial aesthetic products accounts for non-invasive treatments for facial rejuvenation, such as Botox and dermal fillers.

These products are preferred more because of their ability to deliver effective results with minimal downtime in a natural appearance. The market will also experience further growth because of the rising demand for aesthetic procedures that can be done at home. This shift toward at-home treatments, enabled by the availability of advanced, user-friendly devices, is contributing to the growing accessibility and affordability of facial aesthetic solutions. As a result, the facial aesthetic products segment shall remain on track to advance at the highest rate, following consumer preference for convenient and effective aesthetic enhancements.

The lipolysis segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of the non-surgical procedures by procedure during the forecast period.

The medical aesthetics market is segmented into surgical and nonsurgical procedures. Surgical procedures account for areas of breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, facelifts, body lifts, etc, while non-surgical procedures include anti-aging and skin rejuvenation, tattoo and scar removal, hair removal, lipolysis, and many others. Among these, the lipolysis segment is anticipated to record the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) within the non-surgical procedures market from 2024 to 2030. Lipolysis is a non-invasive technique for reducing excess fat that is gaining immense popularity due to its ability to target particular fat deposits without surgery.

Consumer spending on cosmetic treatments, especially those that will help achieve body contouring, leads to the rapid growth of this segment. This is because numerous people are opting for more affordable and effective alternatives to traditional surgery. With lipolysis now available in the market, the development of advanced devices that allow for the precise extraction of fats with minimal downtime is further enhancing the demand. An increase in body consciousness with an increased awareness of non-surgical fat-reduction options contributes to the growth of the segment. The lipolysis segment is expected to experience continued growth and remain a key player in the medical aesthetics market across the forecast period as consumers remain focused on swift, efficient, and minimally invasive treatment options.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing medical aesthetics market over the forecast period, mainly due to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, more so in emerging economies such as India and China. Moreover, investment in the respective healthcare sectors of these countries fosters the demand for advanced medical aesthetic systems, including dermatology, body contouring, and facial aesthetics. Additionally, increasing disposable incomes and the fast-expanding middle class in the region are further fueling demand for aesthetic treatments since it's a move toward skin rejuvenation, anti-aging, and cosmetic procedures.

The industry has seen the APAC region become a more significant area of interest for companies involved in medical aesthetics, where there has been an increasing focus on innovative products offered to consumers' changing preferences. Increased clinic, hospital, and medical spa coverage in the region is the accelerator for the adoption of these technologies. Increased awareness and acceptance of aesthetic treatments are expected to fuel the growth of the market soon. The APAC region is very poised to lead the medical aesthetics market with the rising healthcare infrastructure and has numerous opportunities for growth and expansion in the sector.

Through this report, readers get insightful views into the following parameters:



Analysis of the key growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing market growth for the medical aesthetic market. The major driving force behind the medical aesthetic market is an increase in the geriatric population. Another reason driving the growth of the market is the increasing need for accurate, and minimally invasive solutions. With customers becoming highly attuned to non-invasive alternatives, demand for modern and efficient aesthetic solutions, including multifunctional lasers and skin rejuvenation technologies, has seen a significant increase.

Product Development/Innovation: Advanced technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the medical aesthetics market.

Market Development: This report will further present the regional expansion of the medical aesthetics market, focusing on the various emerging market opportunities worldwide.

Market Diversification: The market is increasingly diversifying due to the development of innovative products, previously untapped markets, and new trends; in addition, because of significant investments in the medical aesthetics industry, contribute to its growth as well as the constant change. Competitive Analysis: Exhaustive study of market share, and service offering leading strategies of major players such as AbbVie Inc (US), Alma Lasers (Israel), Cynosure (US), and GALDERMA (Switzerland), among others.

