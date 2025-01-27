YAMAGATA, Japan, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiber, a pioneer in protein fibre (ISO 2076), produced using cutting-edge fermentation technology, is proud to announce its successful partnership with Botto Giuseppe, a prestigious Italian premium mill renowned for its high-quality yarns made from natural fibers such as wool and cashmere.

Since beginning their collaboration in 2023, Spiber and Botto Giuseppe have been working to unlock the full potential of Spiber's Brewed ProteinTM fiber. "We are delighted to start this new collaboration with the development of such a high-tech fibre. It is a highlight in our sustainability journey," says Silvio Botto Poala, CEO of Botto Giuseppe.

This partnership has resulted in the development of yarn blends containing 20%–50% Brewed ProteinTM fiber combined with cashmere, as well as 100% Brewed ProteinTM worsted yarn. Botto Giuseppe is the first European mill to successfully develop and market yarn made entirely from Brewed ProteinTM fiber. These yarns are versatile, suitable for weaving and knitting, and can be used in a variety of applications such as shirts, suits, and jersey knitwear. All yarns are now available for purchase through Botto Giuseppe.

At Pitti Filati, taking place in Florence, Italy, from January 28–30 2025, Spiber is proud to showcase a polo shirt made from 100% Brewed ProteinTM yarn developed by Botto Giuseppe . This fabric exhibits an elegant touch endowed by the nature of Brewed ProteinTM fibers and the manufacturers' expertise.

Looking ahead, both Spiber and Botto Giuseppe are excited to explore finer yarn counts in 100% Brewed ProteinTM fiber materials and collaborate on customizations tailored for specific brands.

Product line

Brewed Protein worsted yarn

Composition: 100% Brewed ProteinTM fiber

Count: 2/60NM, 1/60NM, 2/80NM

Cashmere/Brewed Protein woolen yarn

Composition:

80% cashmere, 20% Brewed ProteinTM fiber

50% cashmere, 50% Brewed ProteinTM fiber

Count: 2/27 NM

Spiber Inc.

Established in 2007, Spiber is a biotech venture company based in Yamagata, Japan. Dedicated to creating innovative solutions that contribute to sustainable well-being, Spiber has developed a new material solution inspired by nature's diversity and circularity, the Brewed ProteinTM material platform. By harnessing the power of precision fermentation, Spiber engineers proteins at the molecular level, resulting in versatile materials that can be tailored to specific needs. This innovative solution opens up new possibilities for sustainable and high-performance materials in various industries, including apparel, food, automotives, and more. Alongside our partners, Spiber is constantly exploring diverse new applications for Brewed ProteinTM materials in order to help pave the way for a brighter future. Our passion lies in fostering a circular economy, minimizing our environmental impact, and working together to build a world that is inclusive, fair, and regenerative.

Spiber website: spiber/en/