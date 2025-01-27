(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biocompatible 3D printing materials market size was estimated at USD 664.7 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2025 to 2030 Advancements in 3D printing techniques, including developing specialized biocompatible materials, enable the creation of patient-specific devices with enhanced functionality and improved integration with the human body. In April 2024, a study in Biomedicines assessed the safety and feasibility of biocompatible 3D printing materials for intra-procedural guides in cardiac ablation. Prototypes showed good geometrical integrity post-sterilization, but traces of nitrogen and sulfur were found in some samples after ablation, indicating a need for additional clinical research.



The healthcare industry is experiencing a rising demand for biocompatible materials used in medical applications such as implants, prosthetics, and tissue engineering. These materials are designed to be compatible with the human body, reducing the likelihood of rejection or negative reactions. This demand is driving the development of advanced biocompatible materials for 3D printing. In June 2024, BIO INX launched DEGRES INX, an innovative biodegradable resin with shape memory capabilities designed for DLP-based 3D-(bio)printing. This unique material can be deformed temporarily and returns to its original shape when heated to body temperature. Furthermore, it meets ISO biocompatibility standards, making it suitable for cell cultivation.

Recent technological advancements in 3D printing have significantly influenced the market for biocompatible materials. Innovations in materials and printing processes have created safe and effective options for medical applications. In October 2024, VBN Components, a Swedish company, made significant advancements in wear-resistant additive manufacturing materials. Their Vibenite portfolio featured innovative alloys poised to replace cobalt chrome in medical implants due to increasing safety concerns associated with cobalt chrome usage.

The rise of personalized medicine is further propelling the biocompatible 3D printing materials market. This approach focuses on providing customized treatments based on individual patient characteristics, such as genetic makeup and lifestyle choices. In the realm of 3D printing, personalized medicine facilitates the creation of tailored medical devices, implants, and pharmaceuticals specifically designed to address the unique needs of each patient. In October 2024, Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) introduced four new materials for its microArch series 3D printers, specifically targeting the medical device sector. The HTF resin stands out for its high-temperature resistance, biocompatibility, and flexibility, making it ideal for medical applications where sterilization and material performance are critical.

Competitive Landscape of Key Players

Formlabs Inc.

3D Systems Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Stratasys

Concept Laser Gmbh

Renishaw plc

ENVISIONTEC US LLC

CELLINK

DETAX Ettlingen Hoganas AB Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $664.7 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1480 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Type outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing demand of biocompatible 3D printing materials in healthcare industry

3.2.1.2. Technological advancements in 3D printing materials

3.2.1.3. Growing adoption of personalized medicine

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of biocompatible 3D printing materials

3.2.2.2. Regulatory hurdles

3.3. Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Type Dashboard

4.2. Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market by Type, Revenue

4.4. Polymer

4.4.1. Polymer market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.5. Metal

4.6. Others

Chapter 5. Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Application Dashboard

5.2. Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market by Application, Revenue

5.4. Implants & Prosthesis

5.4.1. Implants & Prosthesis market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5. Prototyping & Surgical Guides

5.6. Tissue Engineering

5.7. Hearing Aids

5.8. Others

Chapter 6. Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Country, Type, and Application

6.1. Regional Dashboard

6.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Manufacturers

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2024

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market

