AFU Shot Down 57 Enemy Drones Overnight, 39 Were Lost Locally

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces have shot down 57 Russian Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones, and another 39 enemy imitator drones have been lost.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the of Ukraine reported this in Telegram .

Since 20:00 on Sunday, January 26, the Russians have attacked Ukraine with 104 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chaudha (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09:00 on Monday, January 27, 57 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

39 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area (without negative consequences).

As a result of the UAV attack, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv regions suffered. Infrastructure facilities, apartment buildings and private homes were damaged.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties, and the injured are being treated.

Special services are eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 27, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk region with attack drones .

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force