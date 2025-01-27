Cybersecurity In Telecommunication Networks Market Share Projected To Hit $39.8 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The cybersecurity in the networks market grows with 5G, IoT expansion, and increasing complexity of telecom infrastructures driving demand.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the cybersecurity in networks market was valued at $18.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $39.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2032.Cybersecurity in telecommunication networks encompasses measures to protect these networks from threats and attacks. As vital channels for transmitting data and voice communications, telecommunication networks are prime targets for malicious actors aiming to disrupt services, steal sensitive information, or gain unauthorized access.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 356 Pages) at:Key strategies include using firewalls to block unauthorized access, encryption to secure data during transmission and storage, and authentication protocols to verify user and device identities. These measures are crucial for defending networks against threats such as denial-of-service attacks, data breaches, and other malicious activities that could compromise the confidentiality and integrity of communications and data.The global cybersecurity in telecommunication networks market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the rapid growth of 5G technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), leading to an increased attack surface for cyber threats, making cybersecurity a critical concern for telecommunication providers. The escalating complexity of telecommunication infrastructures provides cybercriminals with numerous opportunities to exploit vulnerabilities, resulting in a surge of cyberattacks such as DDoS attacks, data breaches, and ransomware. On the contrary, the government and business investments to enhance cybersecurity infrastructure, foster economic growth and regional innovation in the cybersecurity landscape.The growth of the software segment in the cybersecurity in telecommunication networks market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for customized software solutions tailored to meet the specific requirements of enterprises, providing enhanced security and functionality. Custom software development ensures the creation of solutions that align with the unique needs of businesses, offering a high level of data security and scalability. This segment caters to large enterprises seeking competitive advantages through tailored solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing systems, enhancing operational efficiency and security measures.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:Based on deployment mode, the growth of the on-premise segment is fueled by the preference for total ownership and control over software solutions, especially in highly regulated industries such as finance and healthcare, where data security and compliance are paramount. On-premise software offers reliability and data security through physical access, making it a preferred choice for companies prioritizing control and autonomy over their software infrastructure. The lower costs associated with one-time license fees and annual maintenance, coupled with the ability to access data without an internet connection, make on-premise solutions attractive for businesses seeking enhanced security measures and control over their software environment.Based on enterprise size, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is poised to experience growth owing to cost-effectiveness, scalability, and the need for tailored solutions that align with the agile and innovative business models of SMEs. Custom software solutions offer SMEs the flexibility to integrate the latest technologies, streamline operations, and enhance collaboration within the organization. These solutions cater to the specific needs and resource constraints of SMEs, allowing for the integration of advanced security features and technologies to enhance cybersecurity measures within telecommunication networks.Region-wise, the North America cybersecurity in telecommunication networks market is driven by the existence of major market players, such as Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Verizon Communications, and AT&T across the region. The rapid growth and development of advanced telecom communication networks, including 5G and IoT, have expanded the attack surface for cyber threats, making cybersecurity a critical concern for telecommunication providers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is considered to be the fastest-growing region due to rapid technological advancements, surge in population, rise in disposable income, and prevalence of fast adopters of new technologies in developing countries such as China and India.If you have any special requirements, Request customization:Recent Development1. In February 2024, Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, announced it will be showcasing its unique, platform-based approach to protect the ever-expanding enterprise attack surface, including protecting 5G deployments, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2024.2. In February 2024, Cisco collaborated with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), signaling the beginning of a major cybersecurity transformation initiative. The initiative focuses on revolutionizing du's Security Operations Center (SOC) into an advanced Cyber Defense and Intelligence Center, leveraging artificial intelligence and automation to enhance security and operational efficiency.Major Industry PlayersCisco Systems, Inc.Palo Alto NetworksVerizonAT&T Intellectual PropertyZscaler, Inc.Trend Micro IncorporatedBroadcomMcAfee, LLCJuniper Networks, Inc.Fortinet, Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cybersecurity in telecommunication networks market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Inquiry Before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

