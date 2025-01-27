The market will grow due to several factors, including an increase in foodborne illnesses, regulatory compliance, and standards, technological advancements, globalization of food supply chains, rising consumer awareness and need for transparency, and an increase in the use of rapid testing methods.



A significant driver in the Global Molecular Methods for Food Safety Testing market is the continuous advancement of testing technologies, as exemplified by the recent partnership between Queen's University and MOBILion Systems in March 2024. This collaboration aims to innovate and enhance food safety by developing cutting-edge test methods and tools that swiftly identify contaminants.

By focusing on improving detection capabilities, this partnership addresses the growing demand for rapid and accurate food safety testing solutions, driven by increasing consumer awareness and regulatory pressures. Such initiatives underscore the critical role of research and development in fostering technological advancements that not only ensure compliance with food safety standards but also help prevent foodborne illnesses, thereby reinforcing the importance of reliable testing in today's global food supply chain.



North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the strong regulatory framework, advanced technological infrastructure, and high consumer awareness regarding food safety. Major investments in food safety initiatives further enhance market demand in this region. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid urbanization, increasing population, and rising consumer awareness about food safety.

Expanding food and beverage industries and government initiatives to improve food safety regulations contribute to this growth. For instance, Gold Standard Diagnostics Inc. announced in May 2023 the introduction of new allergen lateral flow devices, including SENSIStrip Fish, SENSIStrip Ovalbumin, SENSIStrip Lupin, SENSIStrip Lysozyme, and SENSIStrip Brazil Nut. A comprehensive solution for quick and accurate allergy rapid testing is provided by the new product range.

By product, the reagents & consumables segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global molecular methods for food safety testing market in 2023 owing to the essential role that reagents play in conducting molecular tests, as they are critical for sample preparation, amplification, and analysis of pathogens and contaminants in food products. Their widespread use across various testing applications drives the demand for high-quality reagents and consumables, thus contributing significantly to market revenue. For instance, the global food safety company Neogen Corporation introduced a quantitative Elisa test in December 2023 to identify allergens in walnuts.

Additionally, the services segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing reliance on third-party laboratories for food safety testing, coupled with the rising demand for comprehensive testing services that ensure compliance with stringent regulatory standards and enhance food safety protocols. As companies focus on quality assurance and safety, the need for specialized testing services is expected to rise.

By technology, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global molecular methods for food safety testing market in 2023 owing to the method's high sensitivity and specificity in detecting low levels of pathogens and contaminants quickly, making it a preferred choice for food manufacturers and testing laboratories seeking reliable results. PCR technology's versatility in analyzing various food matrices further enhances its market presence. For instance, DNAllergen real-time PCR kits were introduced in September 2023 by Gold Standard Diagnostics Inc., a global supplier of diagnostic test kits, lab consumables, automation systems, and testing technology. The novel method makes it possible to identify a few particular allergies.

Additionally, the biosensors segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advancements in biosensor technologies that offer rapid, real-time detection of contaminants and pathogens, providing a convenient and efficient testing solution for food safety. The increasing integration of biosensors in food production and processing environments is anticipated to drive their adoption in the market.

By end-user, the research institutions and academia segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global molecular methods for food safety testing market in 2023 owing to the substantial funding and resources allocated for research and innovation in food safety, allowing these institutions to invest in advanced molecular testing technologies to study pathogens, contaminants, and food safety methodologies. Their role in developing new testing methods and validating existing ones significantly contributes to market revenue.

For instance, in July 2023, Bia Analytical, a well-known pioneer in food authentication laboratories in the United Kingdom, said that it will be collaborating with trinamiX, a leader in advanced sensor technology, to introduce a portable testing solution that will be able to detect instances of food fraud. An app that is connected to the testing apparatus will facilitate the provision of precise and timely results. Additionally, the food safety testing laboratories segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing need for rapid and accurate testing services amid increasing food safety regulations and consumer awareness. The expansion of accredited testing laboratories and their capability to offer a wider range of testing services are likely to drive growth in this segment.

Report Scope:



Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product, Technology, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

