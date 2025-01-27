Netcompany - Final Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme

27 January 2025

Final transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 31 October 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany's capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme was set to end no later than 24 January 2024.

Today, Netcompany announces the final transaction carried out under the current share buyback programme.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 23 January 2025 to 24 January 2025: