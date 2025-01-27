(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Hair Dryer | Growth, Analysis, Companies, Value, Forecast, Trends, Industry, Share, Revenue & Size: Market Forecast By Product, By Application, By Distribution And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thailand's hair dryer market, which had previously enjoyed steady growth due to the expansion of the hospitality and sectors, has been significantly influenced by major events such as "Unlimited Beauty 2024," Style Bangkok 2024, and Asia Fashion (Thailand) 2024. These events, alongside the proliferation of beauty clinics and brands, have shaped emerging fashion and lifestyle trends, driving increased demand for hair dryers.

By 2024, the beauty and personal care sector was set to reach a market value of $7.2 billion, marking a robust 13.9% year-over-year growth fueled by rising personal grooming trends. Hair dryers, being a crucial component of personal grooming, have naturally benefitted from this overall sector growth. Additionally, the growing popularity of cordless hair dryers, introduced in 2019 for their convenience and portability, has further bolstered market expansion.

Thailand's Hair Dryer Market revenue size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2024-2030. The Thai hair dryer market is set for significant growth, fueled by expansions in the fashion, beauty and personal care, and hospitality sectors. The beauty and personal care industry, in particular, is experiencing a surge, with the cosmetics market projected to surpass USD 10 billion by 2030.

As consumers increasingly invest in personal care, they are expected to spend more on hair care tools like hair dryers to maintain a well-groomed appearance. Additionally, the growth of the hotel sector is anticipated to further increase demand for hair dryers, as they are commonly provided as standard amenities for guests.

Upcoming projects, such as Centara Hotels & Resorts' plans to add five new properties and Radisson Hotel Group's ambitious goal to open 100 hotels and resorts in Thailand by 2025, would significantly enhance the hospitality sector. This expansion would drive higher demand for hair dryers, as hotels would need to equip their rooms with these essential amenities to meet guest expectations. Consequently, the surge in hotel developments would contribute to the overall growth of the hair dryer market in Thailand.

By type, corded accounted for a major revenue share in 2023 as hair dryers need a substantial power supply to function properly, and corded models benefit from the convenience of a direct electricity connection, which ensures a consistent and reliable source of power. Also, corded hair dryers are more cost-effective compared to cordless hair dryers.

Personal Use hair dryers are poised for significant growth as modern consumers increasingly prefer DIY products to reduce their reliance on others, a trend that has become particularly important in the post-COVID era. Additionally, blow drying and hair styling at salons are often more expensive compared to doing these services at home.

The online distribution channel in Thailand is positioned for substantial growth, driven by the rapid expansion of the country's e-commerce sector. This growth highlights consumers' increasing willingness to shop online, as it offers greater time efficiency and a broader range of products.

Dyson

Philips

Panasonic Solutions (Thailand) Co., Ltd.,

Dreame International (Hongkong)

Gaabor

Parlux Spa

Lesasha

Smart ID Group Co., Ltd. (Anitech)

Xiaomi GA.MA Srl Unipersonale

