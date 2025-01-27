CBD Product Manufacturing In The US Industry Research Report 2024: Increasingly Favorable Consumer Attitudes To Industry Products Are Expected To Benefit The Industry
The "CBD Product manufacturing in the US - industry market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
In 2018, CBD products became legal at the federal level. Prior to this, CBD products were illegal at the federal level but legal in many states and with increased frequency. As a result, many areas had a framework in place, so robust growth followed. Still, with states increasingly legalizing CBD products prior to the federal legalization, explosive growth had been ongoing.
As the pandemic hit, consumers reduced spending, and CBD producers contended with possibilities of a saturated market. More likely, the industry is normalizing, indicated by relatively slower growth in recent years. Over the past five years, revenue has been growing at a CAGR of 19.9% and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion in 2023 when revenue growth will slow to 0.7%.
Companies in this industry use hemp to produce cannabidiol (CBD) oil, which is used to create supplements, foods and concentrates.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
