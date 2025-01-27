(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Product in the US - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

In 2018, CBD products became legal at the federal level. Prior to this, CBD products were illegal at the federal level but legal in many states and with increased frequency. As a result, many areas had a framework in place, so robust growth followed. Still, with states increasingly legalizing CBD products prior to the federal legalization, explosive growth had been ongoing.

As the pandemic hit, consumers reduced spending, and CBD producers contended with possibilities of a saturated market. More likely, the industry is normalizing, indicated by relatively slower growth in recent years. Over the past five years, revenue has been growing at a CAGR of 19.9% and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion in 2023 when revenue growth will slow to 0.7%.

Companies in this industry use hemp to produce cannabidiol (CBD) oil, which is used to create supplements, foods and concentrates.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

