Embassy Marks 76Th Republic Day Of India Envoy Lauds Ties With Qatar

Doha, Qatar: The 76th Republic Day of India was marked by the Embassy of India in Doha yesterday with great fervour and enthusiasm. A large section of the Indian community participated in the event.

The Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul hoisted the national flag at the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) premises followed by singing the national anthem and other cultural performances. He delivered remarks and read out excerpts from Honourable President of India Droupadi Murmu's speech.“The trade and relationship between Qatar and India is robust and growing. For instance, a Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) investment was announced only last week,” said the Ambassador.

He added:“We renewed our long-term energy partnership in February 2024. In future, I see significant opportunities for expanding our cooperation, including in new areas like renewable energy, artificial intelligence, health tech, fintech, and these can be harnessed by the startups and innovation ecosystem of both countries.”

“I am sure that we will maintain the momentum of high-level visits between our two countries this year as well and take forward this agenda of cooperation, which would also be of benefit to the Indian community living here in Qatar,” said the Ambassador.

He said that the historic India-Qatar partnership is moving ahead with high-level engagements and growth in trade, investment, energy, as well as other areas.“The visit of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his meeting with H H the Amir and other Qatari leadership in February 2024 provided a renewed momentum to our relationship,” said the Ambassador.

“Our External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, has met Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs four times over the past six months for taking forward our relationship.”

He said that there have also been several other ministerial-level engagements, including between our ministers dealing with finance, energy, trade, and electronics over the past year.

“These meetings have discussed advancing partnerships, particularly in areas of trade, investment, energy, and technology. There have also been several engagements at high levels,” said the Ambassador.

He thanked members of the Indian community, the leaders of the community, for being a strong bridge between the two countries.“Your dedication, skills, and cultural values have enriched both India and Qatar,” said the Ambassador.

He added:“From our side in the embassy, our constant endeavour is to serve the community to the best of our abilities.” “As we celebrate the 75 years of our republic, let's renew our commitment to India's constitution and strive for a future defined by peace, prosperity, and progress. Let's also continue to build on the enduring friendship between India and Qatar,” said the Ambassador.

Reading the speech of the President of India, Ambassador Vipul, said:“Our brothers and sisters living abroad have taken the best of our culture and civilisation to different parts of the globe and have made us proud with their achievements in diverse fields. They have always considered themselves to be a part of the India Story.

“As I said at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas earlier this month, I am confident of their proactive and enthusiastic participation in the making of a Viksit Bharat, a developed India, by the year 2047.”