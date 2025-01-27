Rising Nutraceutical Needs Propel Protease Market, Projected Steady Expansion Through 2030 - Protease Market Set For Strong 5.9% Annual Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protease - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The protease market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.91%, reaching a market size of US$3.663 billion in 2030 from US$2.749 billion in 2025.

Proteases form a large class of enzymes used in trade, especially in food, detergent, and applications. They include amidases, peptidases, and proteinases. Among important industrial enzymes, proteases have a very wide range of applications in chemical and biological processes responsible for the breakdown of peptide ties in proteins. One of the interesting features of proteases is their efficiency in generating natural products, doing so in milder reaction conditions and exhibiting stereospecificity, specificity, and biodegradability among their properties. Innovative reaction-time-reduction techniques have been invented by firms for increased yield enhancement. Many fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) include proteases, adding to their relevance. The most significant aspect of increasing the market size for proteases is that they have many applications in different sectors. The toxicity and pathogenicity make them even greener ingredients, expanding the market. Increasing biotechnology and research initiatives are contributing to the protease market expansion

Owing to their potentiality as popular tools for protein analysis, DNA research, and recombinant DNA (rDNA) technology, the market will likely be continually fueled by biotechnology and research projects. Proteases facilitate the study of protein structure and function by allowing for precise protein cleavage. They are thus important to biopharmaceuticals' production, purification, and drug discovery processes. They can also be found in diagnostic procedures and enzyme replacement therapies. The fast advancements in genetic engineering and biotechnology will also challenge the need for novel specialty proteases with specific roles.

North America is witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period.

In North America, proteases are used within the complex and sophisticated sectors of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals for application in therapeutics, protein engineering, and drug development. The US FDA provides a regulatory environment that helps develop and commercialize protease-based products and the food and pharmaceutical industries; regulation assists in the market adoption of proteases by ensuring they are effective and safe. Increasing demand for functional foods and health supplements has resulted in the high usage of the protease enzyme in such products. Therefore, an increasing demand for nutraceuticals is aroused as more people understand proteases' health benefits. Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others):



E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company



Novozymes



Advanced Enzyme Technologies



DSM



Associated British Food



Neova Technologies Inc



Thermo Fisher Scientific



Kemin Industries



Promega



Merck



Novus International



International Flavors & Fragrances



Biocatalyst



Novonesis Bioseutica Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. CXO Perspective

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View

5. PROTEASE MARKET BY SOURCE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Plants

5.3. Animals

5.4. Microbes

6. PROTEASE MARKET BY FORM

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Powder

6.3. Liquid

6.4. Others

7. PROTEASE MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Animal feed industry

7.3. Food & Beverage industry

7.4. Others

8. PROTEASE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. By Source

8.2.2. By Form

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. USA

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. By Source

8.3.2. By Form

8.3.3. By Application

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. By Source

8.4.2. By Form

8.4.3. By Application

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. United Kingdom

8.4.4.2. Germany

8.4.4.3. Italy

8.4.4.4. Spain

8.4.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. By Source

8.5.2. By Form

8.5.3. By Application

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.2. Israel

8.5.4.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. By Source

8.6.2. By Form

8.6.3. By Application

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. Japan

8.6.4.2. China

8.6.4.3. India

8.6.4.4. Australia

8.6.4.5. South Korea

8.6.4.6. Taiwan

8.6.4.7. Thailand

8.6.4.8. Indonesia

8.6.4.9. Others

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

10. COMPANY PROFILES



E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Novozymes

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

DSM

Associated British Food

Neova Technologies Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Kemin Industries

Promega Corporation

Merck

Novus International Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Biocatalyst Ltd.

Novonesis Group Bioseutica

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Protease Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900