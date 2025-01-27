$15.6 Bn Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, And Forecast, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market was valued at USD 8.08 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 15.61 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.56%. A surge in the desire for advanced rapid diagnostic tools, coupled with increased research and development investments aimed at creating innovative biotechnological diagnostic methods, is driving market expansion.



Isothermal NAAT Techniques & Digital NAAT Technologies

The Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) Market is experiencing significant growth, driven in part by advancements in isothermal NAAT techniques and digital NAAT technologies. These innovations are revolutionizing the field by enhancing the efficiency, accessibility, and accuracy of nucleic acid testing.

Isothermal amplification techniques, such as Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP), Recombinase Polymerase Amplification (RPA), and Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR), are gaining prominence due to their ability to amplify nucleic acids at a constant temperature. Unlike traditional polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which requires thermal cycling, isothermal methods simplify the testing process, reducing the need for expensive and complex thermal cyclers.

This makes isothermal NAAT more suitable for point-of-care settings and resource-limited environments. These techniques also offer rapid turnaround times, often producing results within minutes, which is crucial for timely decision-making in clinical diagnostics, infectious disease detection, and outbreak management. The simplicity and speed of isothermal NAAT are propelling its adoption across various sectors, including public health, veterinary diagnostics, and food safety testing.

Digital NAAT technologies, such as digital PCR (dPCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based methods, further enhance the capabilities of nucleic acid testing. Digital PCR allows for absolute quantification of nucleic acids by partitioning the sample into thousands of individual reactions, providing highly sensitive and precise measurements. This technology is particularly valuable in applications requiring accurate quantification, such as oncology, where monitoring minimal residual disease is critical.

NGS-based NAAT technologies leverage high-throughput sequencing to detect and characterize nucleic acids at an unprecedented scale and resolution. These digital methods enable comprehensive genomic analyses, including the detection of rare variants and the identification of novel pathogens, thereby expanding the scope of NAAT applications.

The convergence of isothermal and digital NAAT technologies is driving market growth by addressing key limitations of traditional methods. The enhanced sensitivity, specificity, and ease of use offered by these technologies are making nucleic acid testing more accessible and reliable. This is particularly impactful in low- and middle-income countries, where advanced laboratory infrastructure may be lacking but the need for rapid and accurate diagnostics is critical. The integration of these technologies with portable devices and automated platforms is facilitating decentralized testing, enabling broader implementation in diverse settings such as remote clinics, field testing, and home diagnostics.

Point-of-Care Testing

The healthcare landscape is rapidly evolving, with an increasing emphasis on patient-centered and accessible diagnostic solutions. One of the most transformative developments in this evolution is the rise of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT), which brings diagnostic capabilities directly to the patient's bedside, a remote village, or even the comfort of their own home. Within this landscape, the Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) market is experiencing remarkable growth, thanks to the pivotal role that POCT plays in making NAAT accessible and impactful.

POCT brings diagnostic testing closer to the patient, eliminating the need for samples to be sent to centralized laboratories. This immediacy is especially critical in the case of infectious diseases and conditions that require swift intervention. NAAT techniques, renowned for their speed and accuracy, enable the rapid diagnosis of conditions such as COVID-19, HIV, and tuberculosis at the point of care. Immediate results facilitate faster treatment decisions and reduce the risk of disease transmission.

POCT devices can be portable and designed for use in remote or resource-limited areas, where access to centralized healthcare facilities is limited. This expansion of healthcare access is vital for underserved communities and populations. NAAT technologies, when integrated into user-friendly, portable devices, empower healthcare providers to reach individuals in the farthest corners of the world. Many patients face barriers to accessing healthcare, such as distance, cost, or inconvenience. POCT eliminates these barriers, enabling patients to receive diagnosis and treatment without having to travel long distances or incur significant expenses. The convenience of POCT encourages individuals to seek timely medical care, leading to better health outcomes.

In addition to diagnosis, POCT has a substantial role to play in screening and monitoring patients with chronic diseases. NAAT-based tests at the point of care allow for the continuous tracking of viral loads in diseases like HIV or hepatitis. This ensures that treatment regimens are adhered to and adjusted as needed, improving patient care. Rapid diagnostics are critical during disease outbreaks. POCT, combined with NAAT techniques, enhances the capacity for immediate detection, tracking, and control of outbreaks. For example, in the case of infectious diseases like COVID-19, quick identification of positive cases can help limit the spread of the virus and guide public health interventions.

POCT, powered by NAAT technologies, allows for personalized medical care. The high specificity of NAAT enables the identification of specific genetic markers, which can guide treatment decisions tailored to individual patients. This approach is particularly effective in diseases like cancer, where targeted therapies can improve outcomes and minimize side effects. POCT devices designed for NAAT are becoming increasingly user-friendly. These devices are engineered to be operated by healthcare professionals, patients, or even individuals with minimal training. The ease of use and immediate results contribute to the rapid adoption of POCT solutions.

Segmental Insights

ype Insights

Based on the category of Type, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests category dominated the revenue share in 2024 and is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This technology allows for swift and sensitive detection of a wide range of target nucleic acid molecules, including specific pathogens that can be challenging to cultivate in a laboratory setting. The widespread adoption of PCR technology has facilitated its use in identifying, quantifying, and genotyping various bacteria and viruses from a variety of clinical samples, such as plasma, serum, semen, cerebrospinal fluid, and more. Consequently, substantial growth is anticipated for the PCR tests segment in the coming forecast period.

On the other hand, the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) tests segment is predicted to experience a rapid CAGR expansion in the forecast period, owing to the introduction of innovative technologies like loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), strand displacement amplification, and recombinase polymerase amplification. These technologies are broadening the horizons of applications for nucleic acid-based testing products. For instance, in June 2022, a research study featured in the Analyst Journal showcased a new smartphone-integrated technology that can swiftly conduct Zika virus testing using just a single blood drop, thanks to LAMP technology. These advancements are expected to drive this segment and have a positive impact on market growth.

Application Insights

In 2024, the infectious disease testing category secured the largest portion of revenue. This was primarily due to the widespread prevalence and increasing incidence rates of infectious diseases like influenza and sexually transmitted infections. Within the infectious disease testing sector, the COVID-19 testing sub-category held the dominant share in 2024, largely because of the global pandemic and the introduction of several new PCR tests. For example, in October 2020, Eurofins Central Laboratory introduced its Empower DX SARS CoV-2 RT-PCR test, which included an option for at-home sample collection. Such product launches are expected to enhance the adoption of PCR tests and boost the growth of this segment.

Looking ahead to the forecast period from 2025 to 2029, the oncology testing category is projected to experience the most rapid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This is driven by the growing research and development efforts aimed at creating innovative cancer diagnostic solutions, as well as significant advancements in cancer research. For instance, in March 2022, researchers at Queen Mary University of London unveiled the first PCR test designed to detect oral cancer. These developments are poised to stimulate the growth potential of nucleic acid amplification testing for various oncological conditions during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

In 2024, North America asserted its dominance in the market, securing the largest share of revenue. This was primarily a result of the region's significant prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of a well-established research and healthcare infrastructure. The demand for nucleic acid amplification tests in the region was bolstered by the increasing emphasis on point-of-care diagnostic methods and the region's robust disease prevention measures.

For instance, in September 2022, BD and CerTest Biotec collaborated to develop a molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay for the monkeypox virus, further fueling the acceptance of nucleic acid amplification testing in the region.

Looking ahead, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid CAGR. This is attributed to the region's large population and a growing focus on enhancing healthcare systems. The high incidence of emerging infectious diseases like Japanese encephalitis, Hendra, and Nipah virus infections in the region is poised to strengthen the market prospects for nucleic acid amplification testing.

