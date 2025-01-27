secunet Security Networks AG: forecast targets achieved according to preliminary calculations

EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

secunet Security Networks AG achieves 2024 forecast targets and increases consolidated revenue for the eleventh year in a row according to preliminary calculations Essen, 27 January 2025. secunet Security Networks AG

(ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), Germany's leading cybersecurity company, successfully continued its long-term growth trajectory in the 2024 financial year, fulfilling the forecast. The Group continues its growth path with increased revenues for the eleventh year in a row. Preliminary Group revenues grew by around 3.4 per cent to almost EUR 407 million compared to prior year (EUR 393.7 million). As forecasted, the EUR 400 million mark has been exceeded. Preliminary consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of c. EUR 42 million are also in line with forecast and prior year. Focused R&D spendings and inventory adjustments of c. EUR 4 million above regular levels had an impact on earnings in 2024. In the prior year, a positive effect of EUR 2.6 million in relation with the SysEleven GmbH acquisition impacted 2023 EBIT. The past fourth quarter, which is traditionally the strongest quarter, together with an also fairly strong third quarter, contributed significantly to the eleventh all-time revenue record in the Group's history. The revenue increase is mainly due to the continued positive business momentum in the Public Sector segment. The increase in preliminary Group revenue was once again significant compared to the third quarter (EUR 110.5 million), reaching c. EUR 152 million in the fourth quarter (previous year: EUR 154.7 million). Preliminary quarterly EBIT improved from EUR 16.2 million in the third quarter to c. EUR 24 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 (prior-year quarter: EUR 33.3 million) due to the increase in revenue and further improvements in the supply chain. "The 2024 financial year continued to be characterised by challenging economic conditions, geopolitical crises and the break-up of the „traffic light“ coalition in Germany. secunet's business model once again proved to be robust in this environment. The growth in revenue for the eleventh year in a row is further proof of our strength and our dedicated teams," says Axel Deininger, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG. "In 2024, we successfully pressed ahead with our investments in the future, so that we continue to see ourselves excellently positioned in the market." An important pillar of this is the expansion of the SINA and cloud product portfolio. In addition to the completion and approval of further products for the upcoming switch to post-quantum cryptography, major progress was also made with the SINA Cloud. For the first time, its now-approved components can be used to set up genuine, multi-tenant-capable cloud solutions up to the grade SECRET for classified information. In the highly dynamic area of digitization in the healthcare sector the market position has also been further reinforced. In December 2024 secunet received approval for the secunet high-speed connector 2.0 from the national agency for digital medicine gematik. This is the first connector variant on the market that is specially designed for central operation in the data centre and significantly reduces the effort involved in operation and administration. In addition, the first strong partnerships have been concluded with the new 'Medical Connect' product, which offers secure processing and networking right up to the medical device, thus enabling the data protection-compliant exchange and use of health data, among other things. secunet will hold an analyst conference on the preliminary results on 29 January 2025. The final and audited results for the 2024 financial year will be published together with the forecast for the current 2025 financial year on 28 March 2025 and will then be available for download:

Contact us Stephanie Kniep Head of Investor Relations Tel: +49 201 5454-3426 e-mail: ... secunet Security Networks AG Kurfürstenstrasse 58 45138 Essen

