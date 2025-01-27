EQS-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

CLIQ Impairs Goodwill

27.01.2025 / 08:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CLIQ Impairs Goodwill

€26.6m adjustment for goodwill impairment EBITDA not affected DÜSSELDORF, 27 January 2025 – As part of the preparation of the annual 2024 statements, the carrying amount of CLIQ Digital AG's goodwill had to be tested for impairment as required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). As a result, CLIQ correct its goodwill and recognises an impairment loss of €26.6 million in its financial statements for the year ended 2024. This goodwill impairment is primarily attributable to the challenging market conditions as well as to the significant decline in 2024 in the Group's market value as determined by the stock market capitalisation. The goodwill impairment is an accounting adjustment and does not impact CLIQ Digital's liquidity, cash flow, operational performance or reported EBITDA. However, the recognition of the goodwill impairment will have a negative impact on EBIT and the net result for the 2024 financial year. The audited 2024 Annual Report will be published on the company's website at #financial-reporting-new-calendar and presented by Management during an earnings call on 20 February 2025. Management Board statement “After numerous strong years of growth, 2024 was a very challenging year for us”, said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.“The goodwill correction is a further reflection of this. Nevertheless, we remain focused on executing our strategic initiatives to raise shareholder value and effectively navigate current market challenges.” Contacts Investor Relations :

Sebastian McCoskrie, ... , +49 151 52043659



Media Relations :

Daniela Münster, ...al , +49 174 3358111

Financial calendar Preliminary FY 2024 results Thursday 30 January 2025 Annual report 2024 & earnings call Thursday 20 February 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025 Friday 11 April 2025 Financial report 1Q 2025 & earnings call Thursday 8 May 2025 Half-year financial report 2025 & earnings call Thursday 7 August 2025 Financial report 3Q/9M 2025 and earnings call Thursday 6 November 2025 About CLIQ The CLIQ Digital Group is a leading online performance marketing company selling subscription-based streaming services that bundle movies & series, music, audiobooks, sports and games to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses streaming content from partners, bundles it and sells the content through its numerous streaming services. Over the years, CLIQ Digital has become a specialist in online advertising and creating streaming services that are advertised towards specific consumer groups. CLIQ Digital operates in over 40 countries and employed 144 staff from 37 different nationalities as at 30 September 2024. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, Paris and Toronto. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS40, GSIN/WKN: A35JS4) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index. Visit our website at , where you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital and please follow us on LinkedIn.

27.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Cliq Digital AG Grünstraße 8 40212 Düsseldorf Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A35JS40 WKN: A35JS4 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2074769

End of News EQS News Service