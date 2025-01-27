EQS-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Exasol AG Strengthens Management Team with Renowned Experts to Accelerate Growth and Expansion

27.01.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exasol AG Strengthens Management Team with Renowned Industry Experts to Accelerate Growth and Market Expansion



Nuremberg, Germany – 27 January 2025 – Exasol AG (ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9 , Xetra: EXL ), provider of the world's most powerful analytics engine, has strengthened its management team with Henrik Jorgensen as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Lars Milde as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With these strategic appointments and the newly created positions of CRO and CMO, Exasol further grows its management capabilities and, with the additional capacities of renowned industry experts, focuses on accelerating growth and market expansion in the dynamic competitive environment of data analytics.



Joerg Tewes, CEO of Exasol AG: “We are very pleased to strengthen our management team with Henrik Jorgensen and Lars Milde. Their proven track records and extensive expertise will make an important contribution to our mission of providing organizations with the world's most powerful analytics engine. These appointments mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Exasol. Henrik Jorgensen and Lars Milde will play key roles in executing our growth strategy. Exasol continues to pursue its vision of helping companies gain better insights faster in a data and AI-driven world. Leading brands such as T-Mobile, Piedmont Healthcare and Helsana already rely on Exasol's powerful analytics engine to drive innovation and growth.”



Henrik Jorgensen has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Exasol AG after serving as the Company's Senior Vice President of Sales EMEA since December 2023. With a proven track record of scaling businesses for industry leaders such as Quest Software, Tableau Software, and Salesforce, Henrik Jorgensen will now be responsible for global sales and all processes that directly impact revenue at Exasol. He will focus on expanding the customer base, deepening existing customer relationships and accelerating revenue growth in the dynamic data management landscape. Henrik Jorgensen, CRO of Exasol AG: “In my conversations with customers and prospects, I see a significant shift in the data management landscape. Many companies are opting to keep certain parts of their data on-premises, driven by regulatory requirements, or to avoid the escalating costs associated with high-volume, continuous cloud workloads. This 'cloud smart' approach – a hybrid model that balances on-premises and cloud solutions – is rapidly emerging as a key trend. At Exasol, we are uniquely positioned to provide these forward-thinking companies flexible solutions that enable them to optimize their data infrastructure for both compliance and cost efficiency.”



Lars Milde assumes responsibility as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO for the activities to strengthen Exasol's global positioning. He has more than 25 years of experience in leadership positions at software companies, including IBM, Cognos, Tableau Software, and Salesforce. His expertise in developing brand strategy, demand generation, and customer engagement will be instrumental in strengthening Exasol's market presence. Lars Milde, CMO of Exasol AG: “I am very excited to join Exasol. The Company is excellently positioned to help customers with data analytics at the conflicting priorities of big data and AI applications on the one hand and exploding cloud costs on the other hand. Exasol's powerful analytics engine enables customers to analyze massive data volumes in a high-frequency manner at an unbeatable price/performance ratio. This capability plays an increasingly critical role in a world of exploding cloud consumption costs.”



About Exasol AG Exasol is the world's most powerful analytics engine, purpose-built to handle the toughest data workloads with exceptional scalability and an unmatched price/performance ratio. The Company's highly optimized query engine powers robust data warehouse solutions for both on-premises and hybrid deployments, enabling organizations to achieve superior performance. Exasol empowers data-driven organizations with:

Lightning-fast, scalable, and flexible analytics solutions

Real-time insights

Significant cost reductions

Accelerated development Minimal administrative effort For more information about how Exasol can transform your data analytics capabilities, visit .



Media Relations Contact: Emily Taylor

Director Global Marketing

Phone: +49 911 2399 1373

Email: ...



Investor Relations Contact: Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 911 2399 114

Email: ...

27.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: EXASOL AG Neumeyerstraße 22-26 90411 Nuremberg Germany Internet: ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9 WKN: A0LR9G Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2074505

End of News EQS News Service