EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

Alzchem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 - 6th interim report

27.01.2025 / 09:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 Trostberg, January 27th, 2025 6 th Interim Report In the period from January 20th up to and including January 24th, 2025, a total of 7,659 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme announced on November 29th, 2024. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 40,662. The acquisition was carried out by a financial institution via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG. The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs) per day were as follows: Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 2025-01-20 2,462 62.00 152,644.00 2025-01-21 2,507 61.80 154,932.60 2025-01-22 2,690 61.00 164,090.00 Σ 7,659 61.58 471,666.60 This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back programme are also published on the Company's website at #c18518 in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Alzchem Group AG - Managing Board -

27.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Alzchem Group AG Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32 83308 Trostberg Germany Phone: +498621862888 Fax: +49862186502888 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2YNT30 WKN: A2YNT3 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart EQS News ID: 2074783

End of News EQS News Service