Cyan AG Expands Into The Mexican Market Through New MVNO Partnership
1/27/2025
27.01.2025
Munich, January 27, 2025 - cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, signed a cooperation with a new MVNO (mobile virtual Network operator) in Mexico focused on digital security. With this cooperation, cyan continues its international growth strategy and grows in the Latin American market. The new MVNO will leverage cyan's security solutions as a key differentiator to prioritize the digital security of its customers. Initially, cyan's product, OnNet Core, will be introduced and offered to customers on an integrated tariff basis. The official market launch is already planned for H1 2025.
Thomas Kicker, CEO of cyan AG: "This innovative MVNO shall become the first mobile provider in Mexico to offer its customers comprehensive digital protection against phishing attacks, ransomware, and more. Through this partnership, cyan will provide robust network security, underscoring the reliability and effectiveness of our proprietary solutions. This collaboration highlights confidence in our technology and paves the way for future growth in the region.”
cyan's cybersecurity solutions will be made available to the entire consumer segment of the emerging MVNO. Both companies aim to expand the partnership over time by enhancing the product portfolio and broadening market reach, continuously strengthening users' digital security. This milestone in the Latin American market highlights the growing global demand for cyan's advanced digital protection solutions.
About cyan
cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan's solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.
In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan's customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac (Telenor Group).
