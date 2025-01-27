Okpay Launches Ambitious Charity Initiative To Alleviate Poverty Across China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 9.jpg" width="600" />



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the close of 2024, OKpay proudly announced the launch of a groundbreaking poverty alleviation project under its charity initiative, with a total budget ranging from 500,000 to 1,000,000 RMB. This ambitious endeavor has already reached children's welfare institutions, impoverished villages, and towns across three provinces in China, extending vital support to over 200 individuals in need.

The initiative has provided assistance to diverse groups, including people with disabilities, left-behind children, low-income and extremely impoverished families, as well as elderly individuals living alone. By delivering cash, essential supplies, and educational materials, OKpay charity team has made a tangible difference in the lives of many.

One notable example of their impactful work took place in Qiandongnan, Guizhou Province, where the OKpay charity team extended critical support to a struggling family. The team provided life necessities, educational resources, and financial aid to a mother with mild intellectual disabilities and hearing loss, along with her five underage children. The family, facing significant financial strain due to the mother's inability to work, received immediate assistance and heartfelt care. Thanks to OKpay's intervention, this family was not only uplifted materially but also emotionally, as they felt the warmth and solidarity of a supportive society.









“Our charity initiative is about more than just providing material support,” said a spokesperson for OKpay.“It's about restoring hope, building resilience, and reminding those in need that they are not alone. We are deeply committed to continuing this journey of kindness and extending our reach to support even more families.”

OKpay charitable actions have gone beyond meeting immediate needs; they have ignited a sense of hope and strength among struggling communities. By connecting directly with families and addressing their unique challenges, OKpay has reinforced its mission to create a positive and lasting impact.

Looking ahead, the OKpay charity team remains resolute in its commitment to spreading hope and warmth to families in need, firmly walking the path of kindness and community support.

8.jpg" width="600" />



About OKpay Wallet

OKpay Wallet is a highly secure, Telegram-based cryptocurrency wallet offering an all-in-one solution for managing digital assets. Supporting a wide range of cryptocurrencies such as USDT, TON, TRX, and CNY, the wallet enables users to store, trade, and manage their crypto assets seamlessly. Additional features include cross-border transfers, crypto-to-fiat conversions, and everyday services like bill payments and travel bookings, all backed by robust security measures such as two-factor authentication.

With a global user base and over 50,000 active users monthly, OKpay Wallet delivers both flexibility and security, making it the go-to platform for cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide.

Contact Details:

Sara, F

Branding manager

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by“OKpay”. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: