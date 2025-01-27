Navigation Satellite Market 2025 Trends: Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.5% From 2022 To 2031, Claims AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Navigation Satellite research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“Navigation Satellite Systems Market by Component (Devices, Services), by Type (Global Constellations, Regional Constellations, Satellite-based Augmentation Systems), by Application (Consumer and Health Solutions, Road and Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”. According to the report, the global navigation satellite systems industry generated $225.30 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $552.20 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.Download Report (333 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atPrime determinants of growthIncrease in the adoption of autonomous vehicles for several applications and growth in dependence on location-based services drive the growth of the global navigation satellite systems market. However, cyber-attacks impacting navigation satellite systems and inaccuracy in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) data are the factors that hamper the market growth. Moreover, fusion of 5G and GNSS is expected to offer new opportunities in the coming years.The services segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on component, the services segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global navigation satellite systems market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. The services provided by global navigation satellite system have applications in several sectors such as agriculture, fleet management, consumer electronics, and others, which drives the segment. The report also identifies the devices segment.LIMITED-TIME OFFER (Till 30 JAN 2025) - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this ReportThe global constellations segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the global constellations segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global navigation satellite systems market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. These systems provide global coverage for navigation services, and are operated by international consortia. It includes global navigation satellite systems such as global positioning system (GPS), GALILEO, GLONASS and BEIDOU. However, the satellite-based augmentation systems segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031, as they provide extra navigation data to enhance the accuracy of positioning signals for vessels, land vehicles, and aircrafts.The consumer and health solutions segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the consumer and health solutions segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global navigation satellite systems market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to multitude of applications to satisfy different usage conditions and needs. These applications are supported by several categories of connected devices such as smartphones and tablets, personal tracking devices, wearables, digital cameras and portable computers. The report also identifies the road & automotive segment.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here atAsia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global navigation satellite systems market, owing to rise in development of cost-effective navigation satellite system and high investment in defense, retail, military, and public transportation sectors. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to surge in foreign investments coupled with government investments.Leading Market Players: -Furuno ElectricHemisphere GNSSHexagonL3 Harris CorporationLaird PlcNavtech GPSQualcomm IncTexas InstrumentsTopcon CorporationTrimble Inc.Garmin Ltd,Raytheon Technologies Corp.SkyTraq Technology. Inc.STMicroelectronicsBroadcom Inc.Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defense Industry:Aircraft Lighting MarketZero-Emission Aircraft MarketAircraft Sensors Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.