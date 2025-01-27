Europic Chloride Market Foresight Into Success The Role Of Future Market Size In Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Europic Chloride Foresight

The rise in the use of europic chloride as a food preservative and its application in chlorine and metal production are primary factors.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global europic chloride market is witnessing significant growth due to its increasing use as a food preservative and in the production of chlorine gas and metals. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, and this region is expected to maintain its dominant position, driven by robust industrial activities.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:According to a report by Allied Market Research, the europic chloride market generated $136.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $254.7 million by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides in-depth insights into the market dynamics, including key drivers, challenges, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and investment opportunities.The rise in the use of europic chloride as a food preservative and its application in chlorine gas and metal production are primary factors propelling the market's growth. However, the chemical's potential health hazards, including respiratory and cardiac risks, may limit market expansion. Despite this, the growing chemical and petrochemical industries are expected to present lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.The market is segmented by end-use industry, with the chemical sector holding the largest share, representing over one-third of the market in 2021. Other notable sectors include petrochemical, marine, and various others.Regional Outlook:Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in terms of market revenue in 2021, capturing nearly half of the total market share. The region is anticipated to continue dominating the market and exhibit the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Other key regions include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market Players:Prominent players in the europic chloride market include AK Scientific, Inc., Alfa Aesar Thermo Fisher Scientific, American Elements, Glentham Life Sciences Limited, MaTecK GmbH, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Stanford Advanced Materials, Strem Chemicals Inc., and TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.