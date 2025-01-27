IIT Kanpur Leads 360-Degree Review for Mahakumbh 2025, Focusing on Safety, Security, and Disaster Management

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27th January: In a pioneering initiative, IIT Kanpur is conducting a comprehensive 360-degree review of Mahakumbh 2025. The project is championed by the team led by Prof. Munmun Jha as the principal investigator. One of the key aspects of Mahakumbh is its comprehensive safety, security, and disaster management protocols for one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. The review team of the policing, safety, security, and disaster management consists of a distinguished team of experts and IIT Kanpur students led by Prof. Deepu Philip, Professor in Charge of the SIIC (Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre IITK). The Mahakumbh Mela administration, police administration, and administrators of other stakeholders collaborated closely with the IITK team to ensure a safe and well-managed event.

The expert team includes Mr. Sushil Kumar, IAS (Retd), Shri S N Sabat, IPS (Retd), Col. Hitesh Kumar, Dr. Prabal Pratap Singh, Dr. Sarat Kumar Das, Mr. R. K. Thapaliyal, and IIT Kanpur students Ms. Agrima Srivastava, Ms. Arusha Singh, and Mr. Diwakar. Together, they are conducting on-the-ground assessments, gathering critical data to identify potential risks and challenges in security infrastructure and disaster response plans for the Mahakumbh.

The initial findings of this analysis were presented at the “Surakchit Kumbh” conference, attended by senior police officials, NDRF, SDRF, central forces, and other key stakeholders. Prof. Philip started by sharing the key findings, which were augmented by inputs from other experts. The inputs were well-received and sparked insightful discussions among the stakeholders.

Prof. Deepu Philip, Professor-in-Charge of SIIC, IIT Kanpur, shared, “Through a combination of expert collaboration, data-driven insights, strategic planning, and by adopting of technological advancements, the Prayagraj Mela Administration (both Civil and Police) aim to provide actionable solutions that will improve the event’s preparedness, response, and overall resilience. We are honored to be contributing to an event of this importance and scale, and we are committed to reviewing and providing relevant inputs that can help in enhancing the safety and security of large-scale public events such as the Mahakumbh 2025.”

This initiative underscores IIT Kanpur’s dedication to multi-disciplinary collaboration and data-driven solutions, providing the Kumbh administration with valuable insights to strengthen safety strategies. Looking ahead, a series of upcoming conferences will focus on crucial areas such as sustainability, technology, health, and the socio-economic impact of the Kumbh, further enhancing the event's overall success and resilience.





