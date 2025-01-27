DHG Properties kicks off 2025 with AED 300 million project in Meydan

(MENAFN- Atteline)

Dubai, UAE – 27 January 2025: DHG Properties, a world-class real estate development company operating within DHG Holding based in Switzerland, is proud to announce its second residential project in Meydan, one of Dubai’s increasingly prominent real estate hotspots. Building on the successful inaugural launch of Helvetia Residences in JVC last year, this new development marks a significant milestone in DHG’s expansion strategy for the UAE market.



With a value of AED 300 million, the new Meydan project brings DHG’s total gross development value to AED 1 billion within its first year of operations in the emirate. While the property name is yet to be announced, investors and buyers can expect DHG’s hallmark craftsmanship in 110 exclusive homes offering modern design and premium amenities according to the highest industry standards, a testament to the developer’s legacy of Swiss precision and quality. DHG holds a proven track record of over three decades in the real estate market and more than 300 completed projects in Europe, focusing on Switzerland and Serbia.



This development aligns with Dubai's Urban Master Plan 2040 , which aims to transform the city into one of the world’s most liveable and sustainable urban centres. The plan has positioned Meydan as a central player in Dubai's future growth by prioritising developments that enhance community living. DHG Properties’ new project aligns seamlessly with this vision, contributing to a cityscape designed to meet the evolving needs of residents and investors alike.



“When we officially expanded to Dubai last year, our eyes were not only set on enhancing the country’s real estate landscape through one project but rather multiple world-class developments. Having DHG now rise in Meydan reinforces our commitment. Choosing this location was a strategic choice, with the district trending upwards in recent years, showcasing both strong market demand and investor confidence. We aim to deliver unmatched Swiss quality combined with the elegance and vibrancy of Dubai, creating residences that truly resonate with both local families and international investors,” said Milos Antić, Vice Chairman of DHG Holding and CEO of DHG Properties Dubai.



DHG Properties has rapidly expanded its footprint while staying true to its heritage of excellence, with a real estate portfolio encompassing more than 2.5 million square metres and a pipeline of 1,500 residential units in development. The company remains committed to investing in the UAE as part of its long-term strategy, aligning with the nation’s visionary goals.



Dubai’s real estate sector continues to witness strong demand. In 2024 alone, the city witnessed an unprecedented 180,900 transactions valued at AED 522.1 billion (USD 142.1 billion)—a 36% jump in transaction volume and a 27% increase in total value compared to 2023 . According to Antić, these numbers underscore Dubai’s robust market dynamics, making it an ideal environment for DHG Properties’ continued expansion.







