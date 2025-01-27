Ericsson reinforces commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 at LEAP 2025

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is showcasing its cutting-edge technologies and innovation leadership at LEAP 2025, taking place February 9-12, 2025, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham. Demonstrating its commitment to Saudi Vision 2030, Ericsson is showcasing advanced solutions, presenting live technology demonstrations, sharing success stories with partners, and unveiling expert insights into the future of connectivity.

Under the theme “Step Forward: Discover the Unfolding Future,” Ericsson is reinforcing its long-standing partnership with its partners in Saudi Arabia, which spans more than four decades. Through collaborations with communication service providers (CSPs), enterprises, and government entities, Ericsson is driving the localization of advanced technologies, nurturing local talent, and contributing to the Kingdom’s position as a global leader in technology and innovation.

Ericsson’s booth will feature interactive demonstrations, panel discussions, and technical sessions of its latest innovations across 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and advanced network solutions, and showcases on AI-powered networks and immersive use cases for consumers and enterprises. This allows visitors to get a feel of networks of the future and explore how these technologies are enabling industries to digitalize, improve efficiency, and achieve sustainability goals.

Adding to the event’s thought leadership, Ericsson is hosting live episodes for its Tech Insights podcast featuring industry leaders and experts discussing the transformative impact of connectivity on various sectors.

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Saudi Arabia at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Like every year, we are truly excited to showcase how Ericsson’s innovative technologies at LEAP 2025, and how they are empowering a sustainable, connected future for Saudi Arabia and beyond. Our presence at this event reflects our steadfast dedication to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by enhancing digital infrastructure, fostering sustainability, and enabling progress through advanced connectivity solutions.”

Visit Ericsson at Hall 1 at LEAP 2025 to experience the future of connectivity.





