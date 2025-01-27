Al Thumama Ramadan Championship Set To Spotlight Young Football Stars

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Organising Committee of the second edition of the Al Thumama Ramadan Championship held a press at the of Sports and Youth headquarters, unveiling key details of the upcoming tournament.

The event was attended by Hassan bin Ali Al Ishaq, Member of the Municipal Council and Chairman of the Organising Committee, Youssef bin Ali Abdul Nour, Director and Abdullah Al Dosari, Executive Director of the Qatar Sports for All Federation.

Set to take place at Al Furjan in the Al Thumama area, the championship, in collaboration with the Qatar Sports for All Federation, will kick off at the beginning of Ramadan. It targets young athletes aged 10 to 14, born between 2011 and 2015. Registration, which began last Thursday, will remain open until February 25 via the Qatar Sports for All Federation application.

Hassan bin Ali Al Ishaq expressed his gratitude to the Qatar Sports for All Federation for their support, emphasising the championship's goal of involving private, government, and foreign schools to identify promising talents. He highlighted the importance of the tournament in uncovering hidden talents, encouraging clubs and coaches to scout young players.

Tournament Director Youssef bin Ali Abdul Nour highlighted the significant role the championship plays in talent discovery, citing the emergence of notable players such as Faisal Al Marri in the previous edition. He detailed the prizes, with the first-place team winning QR 5,000, the second-place team QR 4,000, and the third-place team QR 3,000.

Individual awards include QR 500 each for the best player, top scorer, and best goalkeeper, while the best ideal team will receive QR 2,000.

Abdullah Al Dosari reaffirmed the Federation's commitment to engaging the youth during Ramadan and thanked Al Ishaq for spearheading this initiative, expressing hope for uncovering new football talents.