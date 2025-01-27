Recalculation Of Warrants Of Series TO 2 Following Rights Issue

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the terms and conditions for warrants of series TO 2, which were issued in connection with the capital raise announced in April 2024, the number of shares that each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for and the subscription price shall be recalculated following rights issues. Accordingly, SciBase Holding AB (the "Company" or "SciBase") has carried out a recalculation of warrants of series T0 2 due to the rights issue of units that was announced on November 12, 2024. Following the completed recalculation, SciBase can confirm that the number of shares that each warrant of series TO 2 entitles to subscribe for and the subscription price per share, remains unchanged. Thus, one (1) warrant of series TO 2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) share at a subscription price of SEK 0.42, in accordance with the previously communicated terms and conditions for the warrants.

Each warrant of series TO 2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company during the period April 3, 2029, until and including April 17, 2029. The subscription price for subscription of shares with the support of warrants of series TO 2 corresponds to SEK 0.42 per share.

The terms and conditions for the warrants, including potential adjustments due to future share issues, are available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CET on January 27, 2025.

Certified Advisor (CA):

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65

E-mail: [email protected]

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The Company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since June 2, 2015, and the Certified Advisor is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For more information, visit . All press releases and financial reports can be found here: .

