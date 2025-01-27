Skanska Builds New Science And Technology Center In College Station, TX, USA, For USD 91M, About SEK 1 Billion

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Texas A&M University System to construct the new Meat Science and Center on their campus in College Station, Texas, USA. The contract is worth USD 91M, about SEK 1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2025.

The new building will be a 7,000-square meter facility constructed to provide AgriLife, a research and educational agency within the Texas A&M University System, with modern, state-of-the-art processing capabilities. This facility will support the next generation of food safety and nutritional quality research in meat science. It will feature an auditorium, laboratories, training classrooms, seminar spaces, and offices designed for graduate students and faculty.

Work is slated to begin in December 2025 and is expected to reach completion in January of 2028.

