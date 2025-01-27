Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters Market Forecast, 2021-2030: Opportunities In 5G And Iot Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters Growth

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters Market Expected to Reach $9.94 Billion by 2030

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled, "Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters Market by Type, Enterprise Size, Frequency Range, and Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters industry was valued at $4.56 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor toward the surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market share during the forecast period, followed by Europe, and LAMEA.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:Surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters are a semiconductor device, which is utilized to filter out IF & RF frequencies. These filters are generally used in wireless devices such as cell phones. A SAW filter uses the piezoelectric effect to transform the information signal into vibrations, which are then transformed into an electrical signal in the required frequency range.Factors, such as the need for multiple bands in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and the surge in usage of small & low-cost filters in smartphones, are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. In addition, the adoption of SAW filters in RADAR systems boosts the overall surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter market growth. However, the high power consumption issue of SAW filters acts as a major restraint of the global market growth. On the contrary, the continuous rise in several subscribers and new application areas of wireless technologies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the SAW filters market players.Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of SAW filter products, especially in the telecom sector, which is anticipated to augment the market growth. Further, the growing 5G technology accelerates the market growth.The global surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market share is segmented based on type, enterprise size, frequency range, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into RF SAW filters and IF SAW filters. Depending on enterprise size, the market is categorized into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By frequency range, it is fragmented into less than 100 MHz, 101-1,000 MHz, 1,001-2,000 MHz, and more than 2,000 MHz. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, telecommunications, and others.Region-wise, the surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed the maximum revenue in 2020. However, between 2020 and 2030, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to an increase in demand from emerging economic countries such as India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the electronics and semiconductor sector. Business and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to the increase in several COVID-19 cases, and are expected to remain closed in 2021. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown has disrupted the global supply chain posing challenges for manufacturers to reach customers.The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the society and overall economy across the globe. The impact of this outbreak is growing day by day as well as affecting the overall business globally. The crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market and is resulting in falling business confidence, massive slowing of the supply chain, and increasing panic among the customer segments.Asian and European countries under lockdowns have suffered major loss of business and revenue due to the shutdown of manufacturing units. The operations of the production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease, which further impacted the surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market growth .In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the electronics sector as production facilities have stalled, which, in turn, boosted the demand for electronics and semiconductor products in the industries. Its major impact includes large-scale manufacturing interruption across Europe and interruption in Chinese parts exports, which may hinder the surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market.Key Findings Of The Study- The telecommunications sector is projected to be the major industry vertical, followed by aerospace & defense.- Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 64% of the surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market share in 2020.- India is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market, accounting for approximately 65% share in 2020.- Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the small & medium enterprise segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate shortly.- Region-wise, the surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market share was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.The key players profiled in the report include Abracon, API Technologies Corp, Kyocera Corporation, Microchip Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Qorvo, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Tai-Saw Technology Co., Ltd., and TDK Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies, such as partnership, and product launch, to strengthen their foothold in the SAW filters industry.Inquiry before Buying:Trending Reports in the Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:1. Environmental Sensor Market -2. Signal Generator Market -About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

