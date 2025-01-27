(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Used Car Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2022 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 40.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarMax Inc., Carvana Co., General Motors Co., Group 1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., Penske Automotive Group Inc., Sonic Automotive Inc., and Vroom Inc.

Market Driver

The used car market in the US is witnessing significant trends shaped by dealership networks, online sales, and auto marketplaces. Affordability is a key driver as price-sensitive buyers seek personal mobility solutions. Automobile manufacturers are expanding their new vehicle business into used passenger cars through franchise dealers, both organized and unorganized. Electric, hybrid, conventional, CNG-powered, and diesel vehicles, along with SUVs, mid-sized, and compact-size models, are in demand. Digital retailing, AI applications, inventory pooling, and sustainability are shaping the industry. Vehicle certification, emissions, and environmental concerns influence consumer decisions. Off-lease vehicles, car subscription services, and depreciation impact resale value and ownership duration. Luxury vehicle manufacturers are entering the pre-owned car market. Online retailing, urbanization, and the telecom industry are driving digital transactions. Flexible financing alternatives, extended service agreements, and advanced vehicle features offer value-added services. Flexibility, global technology standardization, and tech-enabled options are essential for dealerships, rental car agencies, leasing offices, auctions, private party sales, and no-haggle prices. Certified pre-owned vehicles and extended service agreements ensure customer confidence. The automotive industry trends include advanced vehicle features like power steering, climate control, and anti-lock brakes. BS6 norms and emissions regulations impact the used car market. Unorganized businesses face challenges due to lack of transparency and trust. OEMs, SUVs, and offline dealerships are adopting digitalization for growth. Financing, warranties, and maintenance plans are essential considerations for used car buyers.

The Internet's expansion in the US has led to a thriving online marketplace for used cars. Numerous websites cater to this sector, enabling buyers to purchase vehicles online. These platforms provide sellers with a broader reach to potential buyers. Notably, online used car sales websites offer additional services and promotions to attract customers. Websites serve as a significant communication channel for vehicle manufacturers to share updates on vehicle technology, new car releases, awards, and other essential information.

Market Challenges



The used car market in the US is a significant segment of the automotive industry, with challenges ranging from dealership networks to online sales. Organized, franchised dealers face competition from unorganized, independent sellers. Affordability is a key factor for price-sensitive buyers, driving the demand for used passenger cars. Automobile manufacturers are expanding their new vehicle business with certified pre-owned vehicles and car subscription services. Online sales through auto marketplaces and digital retailing are growing, with AI applications and inventory pooling enhancing the customer experience. Sustainability is a trend, with electric, hybrid, and CNG-powered vehicles gaining popularity. Vehicle certification, resale value, and ownership duration are crucial considerations for buyers. Depreciation, flexibility, and value-added services like financing, warranties, and maintenance plans are essential for used car owners. Urbanization and the telecom industry's growth are fueling online transactions. Luxury car manufacturers are entering the pre-owned car market. Emissions and environmental concerns are shaping regulations like BS6 norms. Flexible financing alternatives, advanced vehicle features, and tech-enabled options are driving demand. The used car market's future lies in digitalization, transparency, and customer intelligence. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US is implementing stricter emission norms for passenger cars and commercial vehicles due to rising air pollution concerns. These new regulations may impact the used car market, as many older vehicles will become non-compliant. In 2017, over half of Americans resided in areas with air quality levels surpassing federal standards. Reusing older cars, particularly pickup trucks, contributes significantly to vehicular emissions, which are detrimental to health due to the presence of harmful gases.

Segment Overview

This used car market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 3P channel sales 1.2 OEM channel sales



2.1 Mid size

2.2 Full size 2.3 Compact size

3.1 North America

1.1 3P channel sales- The used car market in the US is a dynamic and competitive industry, driven by the annual introduction of new vehicle models. This trend results in a consistent influx of used cars into the market. Used cars are significantly more affordable than new ones, making them an attractive option for many consumers. As new car buyers upgrade to advanced models, they sell their previous vehicles, contributing to the used car supply. The average car ownership cycle is expected to decrease due to the increasing number of new car launches. This trend benefits used car buyers, as they can purchase vehicles that have been less used during the previous ownership cycle. Trade-in is a popular financing method for third-party channel sales in the US. It offers tax reductions and convenience for buyers, as they can complete the entire buying process at a single location. Third-party dealers are widely preferred due to their extensive product portfolio and the convenience they offer. They provide customized warranties and warranty services at any service branch in the region. Unlike OEM channels, third-party dealers offer a wider range of brands and choices to buyers. These factors will significantly influence the used car market in the US during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The used car market in the US is a significant sector of the automobile industry, catering to the demand for personal mobility at affordable prices. The market is served by a vast dealership network, which includes both independent and franchised dealers, as well as online sales platforms and auto marketplaces. Used passenger cars, off-lease vehicles, and certified pre-owned vehicles are popular choices for buyers seeking value and reliability. The market is influenced by various factors, such as depreciation, luxury vehicles, and resale value, which can impact ownership duration and the overall business model. Online retailing, urbanization, and the telecom industry have also disrupted traditional sales channels, leading to no haggle prices and new business models like car subscription services. Extended service agreements provide additional peace of mind for used car owners, while auctions, rental car agencies, leasing offices, and private party sales offer diverse options for buyers.

Market Research Overview

The used car market in the US is a significant sector of the automotive industry, catering to price-sensitive buyers looking for affordable personal mobility solutions. This market encompasses various channels, including dealership networks, online sales, and auto marketplaces. Used passenger cars, SUVs, mid-sized, compact, CNG-powered, diesel, hybrid, electric vehicles, and luxury cars are all part of the inventory pool. Customer intelligence plays a crucial role in this market, with trends such as digital retailing, AI applications, and inventory pooling shaping the industry. Sustainability and emissions are growing concerns, with BS6 norms and environmental regulations influencing the market. Used car owners can sell their vehicles through various channels, including online transactions, offline dealerships, rental car agencies, leasing offices, auctions, and private party sales. Flexible financing alternatives, extended service agreements, and advanced vehicle features add value to pre-owned cars. The used car market is influenced by various factors, including automobile manufacturers, franchise and organized dealers, unorganized businesses, OEMs, and urbanization. The telecom industry also plays a role, with tech-enabled options and smartphone applications transforming the buying and selling experience. High depreciation rates and flexibility are key challenges in the used car market, with value-added services, financing, warranties, and maintenance plans helping to mitigate these issues. The market is also influenced by global technology standardization, advanced automotive performance tracking, and the emergence of car subscription services.

