U19 WC: England Beat NZ To Join India, Australia & South Africa In Semifinals

(MENAFN- IANS) Kutching (Malaysia), Jan 27 (IANS) England have joined India, Australia and South Africa as the fourth team to enter the semifinals of the 2025 ICC U19 Women's T20 with a six-wicket win over New Zealand at the Borneo Ground on Monday.

Electing to bowl first, fast bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman (4-8) and off-spinner Prisha Thanawala (3-19) shared seven wickets between themselves as England bowled out New Zealand for 89. In the chase, despite losing four wickets, openers Jemima Spence (29) and Davina Perrin (21) ensured England chased down the total with 11.4 overs to spare.

England didn't have a great start with the ball as New Zealand raced to 44/0 in 7.3 overs, before rain arrived. At that time, Kate Irwin was 32 not out off 21 balls, while Emma McLeod was 12 not out off 24 deliveries. But everything changed after play resumed.

Kate made 35 off 26 balls before being dismissed by pacer Trudy Johnson, who also dismissed Emma for 18 off 31 balls. After that, no other bowler in New Zealand's batting lineup made it to double figures as Tilly and Prisha taking seven wickets collectively swung the match in England's favour.

In the chase, Davina raced to 21 off 15 balls before holing out to mid-on off Sophie Court, though she won her position back as the leading run-getter of the competition. Jemima made 29 off 18 balls, laced with five boundaries, before being taken out by Hannah Francis.

Leg-spinner Rishika Jaswal continued her strong showing in the tournament by taking out Trudy and captain Abi Norgrove in the span of ten balls, but Charlotte Stubbs (17 not out) and wicketkeeper Katie Jones (two not out) ensured England reached the target in 11.4 overs.

After the Super Six phase ends on Tuesday, England, India, Australia and South Africa will feature in the semifinals starting on Friday.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 89 (Kate Irwin 35, Emma McLeod 18; Tilly Corteen-Coleman 4-8, Prisha Thanawala 3-19) lost to England 90/4 in 11.4 overs (Jemima Spence 29, Davina Perrin 21; Rishika Jaswal 2-22, Hannah Francis 1-6) by six wickets