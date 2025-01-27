Fake Transport Operator From Lviv Region Sentenced To Five Years For Assisting Draft Dodgers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A resident of Lviv region, who organized illegal border crossings for men of conscription age, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), as cited by Ukrinform.

The 27-year-old resident of Lviv region created a fictitious international company and forged documents to enter individuals into the "Shlyakh" system.

According to SBGS, he, along with four accomplices, facilitated the illegal departure of conscription-age men, charging $5,000 per person.

"The criminal scheme was uncovered by border guards and police. The court found the organizer guilty and sentenced him to five years of imprisonment," the border service stated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in Transcarpathia, an indictment was sent to court against a criminal group of four local residents, including a district council deputy, who helped conscription-age men cross the border into Romania for money.