Trump Put Tariffs Against Colombia On Hold Pending Repatriation Success

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- US President Donald would withdraw punitive measures against Colombia after Bogota agreed to receive illegal migrants repatriated by Washington, the White House spokesperson said.

Karoline Leavitt, in a statement late Sunday, said Colombia agreed to unconditionally receive illegal migrants who entered the US illegally. Therefore, she added, Trump would not impose 25 percent in custom tariffs on Colombian exports.

The Colombian agreed on Trump's conditions including the repatriation of illegal migrants on board military without delay, she said.

Leavitt said the tariffs and financial penalties would be suspended temporarily, but the visa restrictions against Colombian officials, and tougher custom inspections measures against Colombian citizens and cargo ships would remain in place until the first batch migrants was delivered.

Trump had announced sanctions against Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his government, as well as tariffs after Petro refused to receive the planes carrying the illegal migrants.

The US Administration has been exercising pressure on Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia and Brazil to receive their citizens who entered the US illegally. (end)

