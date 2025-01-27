Circle K's European Stores Launch Kindness Week 2025: Promoting Safe And Respectful Work Environments
"While most customers treat our team members with respect, a small percentage engage in negative behavior, ranging from verbal harassment to assaults. Kindness Week is our annual effort to remind customers about the importance of respect while recognizing those who show kindness. We're doubling down on this effort with a full week of activity. Over the last three years, we've heard countless stories from our store team members about how this initiative makes them feel heard. Their feedback is a powerful reminder of why we continue this important campaign.," says Preben Kristiansen, Head of HR Europe.
Harassment in the workplace remains a persistent challenge for many customer-facing industries – including Circle K, where approximately one-third of European store team members surveyed in 2024 reported that they have experienced harassment from customers. The company's efforts to address harassment go beyond Kindness Days and, over the past three years, it has implemented a range of measures to ensure team members feel safe and supported at work.
Initiatives include:
Team and leadership training on harassment prevention and de-escalation strategies
Simplified reporting mechanisms for incidents, backed by confidential helplines
Customer awareness, with visible signage at stations to promote respect for staff
Access to counseling services through Circle K's Employee Assistance Program
These efforts are part of the company's global commitment to combat workplace harassment while promoting positive customer interactions.
