India Celebrated 76Th Republic Day, With Indonesia's President Subianto As Chief Guest

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (NNN-PTI) – India celebrated it's 76th Republic Day, yesterday, with a parade at New Delhi's historical road“Kartavya Path” connecting the President House and the India Gate.

Indian President, Droupadi Murmu, unfurled the national flag, while Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, paid tribute at the National War Memorial.

The country's ministers, foreign envoys and hundreds of others, including Indonesia's President Subianto as chief guest, attended the 90-minute Republic Day parade, which ended with a fly-past that saw 40 aircraft and helicopters.– NNN-PTI