India Celebrated 76Th Republic Day, With Indonesia's President Subianto As Chief Guest
Date
1/27/2025 12:06:14 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (NNN-PTI) – India celebrated it's 76th Republic Day, yesterday, with a parade at New Delhi's historical road“Kartavya Path” connecting the President House and the India Gate.
Indian President, Droupadi Murmu, unfurled the national flag, while Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, paid tribute at the National War Memorial.
The country's federal ministers, foreign envoys and hundreds of others, including Indonesia's President Subianto as chief guest, attended the 90-minute Republic Day parade, which ended with a fly-past that saw 40 aircraft and helicopters.– NNN-PTI
MENAFN27012025000200011047ID1109131296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.