US Foreign Assistance Funded USAID On 90-Day Pause

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – US Department of State said Sunday that it is implementing the President's Executive Order on Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid, dated January 20, 2025.

“Sec. 3. (a) 90-day pause in United States foreign development assistance for assessment of programmatic efficiencies and consistency with United States foreign policy. All department and agency heads with responsibility for United States foreign development assistance programs shall immediately pause new obligations and disbursements of development assistance funds to foreign countries and implementing non-governmental organizations, international organizations, and contractors pending reviews of such programs for programmatic efficiency and consistency with United States foreign policy, to be conducted within 90 days of this order. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) shall enforce this pause through its apportionment authority.”

Related: Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid

According to the office of the spokesperson:

“Consistent with President Trump's Executive Order on Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid, Secretary Rubio has paused all US foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and US Agency for International Development (USAID) for review; he is initiating a review of all foreign assistance programs to ensure they are efficient and consistent with US foreign policy under the America First agenda.”

President Trump stated clearly that the United States is no longer going to blindly dole out money with no return for the American people. Reviewing and realigning foreign assistance on behalf of hardworking taxpayers is not just the right thing to do, it is a moral imperative.

“The secretary is proud to protect America's investment with a deliberate and judicious review of how we spend foreign assistance dollars overseas,” the office of the spokesperson said.“The mandate from the American people was clear – we must refocus on American national interests. The department and USAID take their role as stewards of taxpayer dollars very seriously. The implementation of this Executive Order and the secretary's direction furthers that mission.”

As secretary of state Marco Rubio has said:

“Every dollar we spend, every program we fund, and every policy we pursue must be justified with the answer to three simple questions: Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Does it make America more prosperous?”

The post US foreign assistance funded USAID on 90-day pause appeared first on Caribbean News Global .