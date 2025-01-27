MCO Realty Expands With New Location At 16872 E. Avenue Of The Fountains #102 Fountain Hills

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Gant and Louis McCall of MCO Realty

MCO Realty, a cornerstone of Fountain Hills' community for over four decades, proudly announces the opening of its second location.

- Steven VargoFOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MCO Realty , a cornerstone of Fountain Hills' real estate community for over four decades, proudly announces the opening of its second location at 16872 East Ave. of the Fountains, Suite 102. This expansion marks a significant milestone in MCO Realty's ongoing growth under the leadership of esteemed owners Michael Gant and Louis McCall.This new office aims to better serve the growing needs of the Fountain Hills community by providing enhanced accessibility and continued excellence in real estate services. With this expansion, MCO Realty remains committed to delivering unparalleled service and fostering the community ties that have been integral to its success.“When I sold MCO in 2023, I had the opportunity to sell it to several different entities, but I chose to sell it to someone who I knew would continue the long-standing commitment to excellence to the town of Fountain Hills, as well as to our agents and the clients that we represent,” said Steven B. Vargo, the previous owner of MCO Realty.“Michael and Louis have continued down this path and are now even forging new trails. I couldn't be happier for their ongoing success. Keep up the good work.”A Legacy of Excellence and InnovationFounded as a subsidiary of McCulloch Properties, MCO Realty has been an integral part of Fountain Hills' transformation from a cattle ranch to a thriving community. The world-famous fountain, designed by Disneyland visionary Charles Wood, Jr., and built by Robert McCulloch, remains a symbol of the town's innovation and charm. Over the years, MCO Realty has played a crucial role in shaping the real estate landscape of Fountain Hills, guiding residents and investors alike.Visionary Leadership and Community CommitmentUnder the dynamic leadership of Michael Gant and Louis McCall, MCO Realty has embraced a vision that honors its rich legacy while pursuing innovative strategies for growth. Michael Gant, a native Arizonan, brings a wealth of experience from his background in marketing, sales, and management with Fortune 500 companies, as well as his entrepreneurial ventures. His deep-rooted connection to Fountain Hills and dedication to philanthropy make him a driving force behind MCO Realty's community-focused approach.Louis McCall II, a highly respected REALTORand a key figure in Arizona's real estate scene, complements Michael's vision with his extensive expertise in luxury property transactions and his active leadership roles in the Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORSand the Arizona Association of REALTORS. Louis's client-centric approach and commitment to excellence continue to set MCO Realty apart.A Bright Future for MCO RealtyAs MCO Realty embarks on this exciting new chapter with its second location, the company remains dedicated to growth, community preservation, and the continued education and recruitment of top-tier real estate professionals. The new office at 16872 East Ave. of the Fountains, Suite 102, is poised to become a hub for real estate excellence in Fountain Hills, further solidifying MCO Realty's position as a trusted partner in the community.For more information or to schedule an interview with Michael Gant or Louis McCall, please contact:Lorri PhillipsDirector of Marketing MCO RealtyAbout MCO RealtyMCO Realty, a subsidiary of McCulloch Properties, has been a leading real estate brokerage serving Fountain Hills, Arizona, for over 40 years. With a team of 50 employees, including top-producing real estate agents, MCO Realty is renowned for its commitment to excellence, community engagement, and professional expertise.About Michael GantMichael Gant is a seasoned real estate professional with a diverse background in marketing, sales, and management. His dedication to community and philanthropy, combined with his extensive industry experience, make him an invaluable asset to MCO Realty.About Louis McCallLouis McCall II is a highly regarded REALTORwith a proven track record in luxury property transactions. His leadership roles within the Scottsdale Area Association of REALTORSand the Arizona Association of REALTORSreflect his commitment to excellence in the real estate industry.

