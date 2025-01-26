UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Spring Festival Debuts In Greece, Presented By Beijing Municipal Culture And Tourism Bureau

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BeiJing , China – With the departure of the auspicious dragon, the golden snake arrives in spring. From song and dance performances to collaborative shows, from photography exhibitions to intangible cultural heritage experiences, this event marks the first time that the Spring Festival, now inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is celebrated in Greece as an intangible cultural heritage event. Sponsored by the Beijing Municipal Culture and Bureau, the Chinese Embassy in Greece, and the Piraeus City Government, and organized by the Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center, the China Cultural Center in Athens, and China-Greece Times, the 2025“Happy Chinese New Year” series lasted for three days and attracted over 6,000 local participants. The event was extensively covered by mainstream media in Greece.

On January 20, 2025, the“Year of the Snake” Spring Festival performance was grandly held at the Piraeus Municipal Theatre. Over 400 attendees included Chinese Ambassador to Greece Fang Qiu, Deputy Director-General of the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau Wang Hongtao, Mayor of Piraeus Yiannis Moralis, Deputy Governor of the Cyclades Islands Darsentis Charalambos, friends from various sectors in Greece, representatives from the Chinese community, Chinese-funded enterprises, and international students.







Ambassador Fang Qiu, Deputy Director-General Wang Hongtao, and the performers posed for a group photo







The“Year of the Snake” Happy Chinese New Year Event at the Piraeus Municipal Theatre

Before the performance, Ambassador Fang Qiu extended New Year greetings to the guests, stating that China and Greece are good friends and partners in building the“Belt and Road” and in cultural exchanges. He expressed China's willingness to strengthen the ties of cultural exchange and mutually beneficial cooperation with Greece, promoting the further development of China-Greece relations. He thanked the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau for for their meticulous selection of artistic programs, emphasizing the unique charm of the“Happy Chinese New Year” as the festive red of China blends with the tranquil blue of Greece.







Chinese Ambassador to Greece Fang Qiu delivered a speech

Wang Hongtao, Deputy Director-General of the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, praised the friendly exchanges between the two countries, introducing Beijing's latest inbound tourism policies and cultural and tourism offerings, warmly welcoming Greek friends to visit Beijing.







Speech by Wang Hongtao, Deputy Director-General of the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau







Mayor of Piraeus, Yiannis Moralis, delivered a speech

Mayor Yiannis Moralis expressed gratitude for the wonderful performances brought by the Beijing delegation, hoping to enhance exchanges and cooperation between Beijing and Piraeus in culture, tourism, economy, and commerce.

Cultural Exchange Through Collaborative Performances

This year marks the Year of the Snake in the Chinese lunar calendar, with the Northern Kunqu Opera Theatre performing excerpts from“The Legend of the White Snake.” This work recently won the Best Play Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, marking a first for Chinese Kunqu.







Chinese Kunqu“The Legend of the White Snake”







Dance“Dun Dun Wu Wo“

“Dun Dun Wu Wo”, performed by the Tuan Dance Troupe of Beijing Dance Academy, is a Lotus Award piece that recreates the ancient romance of“Kan Kan Gu Wo, Dun Dun Wu Wo”, which means“with drums beating merrily, we dance gracefully and lively”, from the Chinese classic Book of Songs – Xiaoya using Han Dynasty ceramic figurines.







Martial Arts“Flag Shining Over China”







Dance“Tri-color Lantern Festival”







Dance“Long Silk Dance”







Greek artists performing the bouzouki







Collaborative performance by Chinese and Greek artists

Greek artists also contributed outstanding performances. Renowned Greek folk musician and singer Veggelis Konitopoulos conveyed a beautiful pursuit of a healthy and harmonious life through his songs. Collaborative programs such as“Chasing the Moon,”“Jasmine Flower,”“Children of Piraeus,” and“Ode to Joy” repeatedly ignited the audience's enthusiasm.

Rich Cultural and Tourism Offerings Await Greek Citizens

The neoclassical Piraeus Municipal Theatre, with a history of 150 years, was beautifully decorated with red lanterns and Chinese knots. The square outside attracted passersby with exhibitions titled“Hello, Beijing,”“Happy Chinese New Year,” and award-winning designs from the Global Zodiac Design Competition. Various activities, including a promotion of inbound tourism to Beijing, as well as experiences in Beijing Embroidery and Imperial Kitchen, drew a steady stream of visitors. On stage, Chinese performing artists and Greek musicians and dancers alternately presented a colorful show.







Domestic and foreign guests watching the performance







Wang Hongtao, Deputy Director-General of the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, communicating with Greek musicians







Wang Hongtao, Deputy Director-General of the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, introduces Beijing's inbound tourism policies to Ambassador Fang Qiu

Celebrating the Chinese New Year Together: A Spectacular Performance at the New Year Reception

On the evening of January 17, a reception was held at the Chinese Embassy in Greece to celebrate Ambassador Fang Qiu's appointment and the 2025 Chinese New Year. The event featured a variety of performances by the Beijing delegation. Dance, martial arts, and folk music showcased China's unique cultural characteristics, receiving high praise from over 500 attending guests. Ambassador Fang Qiu remarked that the Beijing delegation's performance was exquisite and of a high artistic standard, showcasing the profound richness of Chinese traditional culture and contributing to the country's diplomatic efforts.







New Year activities bring festive spring wonderland to life







Kidom Playground transforms into a Spring Festival Park

On January 19, 2025, the“Year of the Snake” Spring Festival activities officially began. The Kidom children's amusement park in Athens transformed into a festive spring wonderland full of Chinese cultural elements.







Photography exhibition

Upon entering the amusement park, visitors were greeted by the“Hello, Beijing” photography exhibition, as well as award-winning designs from the Global Zodiac Design Competition. The pictures vividly unfolded the ancient charm and modern changes of Beijing, captivating the visitors. The three themed exhibitions will continue for a month at Athens Eleftherios Venizelos Airport.







Food Display Beijing Embroidery skills display

Two intangible cultural heritage booths were crowded with tourists eager to participate. Liu Xiaoyan, the inheritor of Beijing Embroidery, showcased exquisite folk handicrafts, while Imperial Kitchen presented beautifully packaged tea gifts that replicated and innovated traditional Chinese culinary culture.

At 3 PM, the performance officially commenced, featuring a dragon and lion dance team composed entirely of local children from Athens, showcasing the“Friendship Dragon” gifted to the city during the Beijing delegation's visit in 2019.







Deputy Director-General Wang Hongtao of the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau and Counselor Lai Bo added the finishing touch to the Chinese dragon







Deputy Director-General Wang Hongtao of the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau delivered a speech

Deputy Director-General Wang Hongtao of the Beijing Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau delivered a speech, introducing Beijing's latest inbound tourism policies and cultural tourism resources, warmly welcoming Greek friends to visit Beijing. Counselor Lai Bo at the Chinese Embassy in Greece and the wife of the chairman of Allo Funpark in Greece attended the event







Fanis Papathanasiou Promotes Beijing Inbound Tourism

The event featured renowned Greek national television host Fanis Papathanasiou, who conducted a special promotion for Beijing inbound tourism. Having visited Beijing multiple times, he was impressed by the city's rich tourism resources and modern development. Papathanasiou passionately introduced Beijing's inbound travel convenience measures and the city's abundant tourism resources, unveiling eight inbound travel routes. A lottery activity heightened the atmosphere.

Following the Beijing tourism promotion, the“Happy Chinese New Year” performance officially began. Traditional Chinese cultural programs, including folk music, dance, martial arts, and Kunqu opera, were presented one after another.







A folk music piece,“The Golden Snake Dance,” instantly immersed the audience in a festive atmosphere. The martial arts performance“Flag Shining over China” reached a climax. The dance programs were diverse:“Long Silk Dance” was inspired by Dunhuang, while a specially choreographed modern dance,“Blue Fantasy,” highlighted the color blue-a favorite in Greece-with movements that conveyed the mystery and clarity of blue in Chinese culture to the Greek audience.







Greek enthusiasm lights up the Chinese New Year celebration

The atmosphere on-site was lively as the Greek community celebrated the Chinese New Year together. Ms. Nini expressed her excitement to reporters, saying she loves China and plans to travel there this year. Middle school teacher Nadia noted that both China and Greece are ancient civilizations with many similarities. She was pleased to have the opportunity to greet her Chinese friends here. Mr. Vasily said,“Thank you very much to the delegation for the wonderful performances; the art and food were stunning and gave us a chance to understand Chinese culture.”

The event attracted nearly a thousand enthusiastic participants, vividly interpreting the cultural connotations and infinite charm of the Chinese New Year.

A Multinational Flash mob Journey: Cultural Fusion and Mutual Learning

The snake symbolizes many commonalities in both Chinese and Greek cultures, exploring the relationship between nature and life and imbuing it with rich spiritual and philosophical meanings.

The delegation's flashmob production team used a 24-meter-long silk ribbon held by dancers to connect iconic buildings in Athens, such as the Acropolis, Athens University, and the National Archaeological Museum, showcasing Chinese dance, opera, music, and martial arts, while conveying themes of unity and harmony.

Since 2017, Beijing has been holding the“Happy Chinese New Year” series of activities in Greece for nine consecutive years. Celebrating the Chinese New Year together has become a tradition for the local people. In this festive atmosphere, friendships are strengthened, and cooperation deepened. The enduring historical civilizations of China and Greece and the closeness of their peoples are poised to become a model for the world.