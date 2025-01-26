LOADSHEDDING NOTICE HONIARA, Date Issued: Monday 27Th January 2025
Date
1/26/2025 9:31:09 PM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
LOADSHEDDING NOTICE HONIARA Date issued: Monday 27th January 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN26012025003118003196ID1109130959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.