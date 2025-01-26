Purpose Investments Announces The Filing Of Preliminary Prospectus For 8 New Etfs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments ("Purpose Investments") is pleased to announce that it has filed and received a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for the proposed launch of eight new yield-focused single-stock ETFs. Each of the ETFs is a class of shares of Purpose Fund Corp. The new Yield Shares ETFs are:

Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF UnitedHealth (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF JPMorgan (JPM) Yield Shares Purpose ETF Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF



Each ETF seeks to provide shareholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through purchasing and holding common stock of an underlying company, including by using leverage through cash borrowing to purchase common stock of the underlying company, and (ii) distributions by writing covered call options and/or cash covered put options on a portion of the fund's portfolio.

The Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF intends to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation through investing primarily in a portfolio of leading global technology and innovation-driven companies while generating income by writing covered call options and/or cash covered put options on a portion of the portfolio. In accordance with applicable law, the ETF may also invest in underlying funds (including ETFs managed by Purpose) in order to achieve its investment objective.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $23 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:

Keera Hart

...

905-580-1257

A preliminary simplified prospectus relating to the ETFs (the“Preliminary Prospectus”) has been filed with the Canadian securities commissions or similar authorities. You cannot buy shares of the ETFs until the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities issue receipts for the final prospectus of the ETFs. Important information about the ETFs is contained in the Preliminary Prospectus. Copies of the Preliminary Prospectus may be obtained from Purpose or at .

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

-p

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.