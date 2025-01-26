عربي


West Hill Rd In Northfield Is Shutdown


1/26/2025 10:31:11 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police &

Northfield Police

West Hill Rd in Northfield will be shutdown due to an ongoing incident.

There is currently no estimate on the duration of this closure. Specific details on the incident are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111

