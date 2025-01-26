Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Waits For Final Report Amid Buzz About 'Mismatched Fingerprints'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mumbai issued a clarification on Sunday evening after the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case took a confusing turn over the weekend. Authorities said that they were still awaiting a final fingerprint report for the Bangladeshi accused - amid buzz about a 'mismatch'. Contradictory reports had earlier claimed that samples taken from the crime scene did not match the fingerprints of Shariful Fakir.

According to an update shared by Times of India, authorities are now waiting for the final finger print test report after a preliminary verification confirmed a match. A police team from Bandra had reportedly travelled to Kolkata to investigate the agent who is believed to have provided him with fake Indian documentation and arranged his travel to Mumbai.

Officials have also dismissed claims about a mismatch and told the publication that the State CID did not have any role to play in the case. The clarification came after an exclusive report by Midday suggested that the CID had submitted negative reports on the fingerprint samples of the accused.

The Bangladeshi national was arrested on January 19 and and police custody was later extended till January 29. The police had told a Mumbai court on Friday that they needed to conduct a facial recognition test at the Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain that he was the same person seen in the CCTV footage. Defence lawyers have also questioned the outline of events shared by Khan and sought to know why he did not call the police immediately.