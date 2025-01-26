Proud Father Recalls His Days While Watching Son Lead Naval Contingent During R-Day Parade

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 26 (IANS) As Lt Cdr Saahil Ahluwalia led the Indian Navy's marching contingent on Kartavya Path on Sunday, a proud father sat watching. Exactly 34 years ago, Commodore Ravi Ahluwalia, IN (Retd), had done the same during the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. He too had been the contingent commander of the Navy's marching contingent. The road was then known as Rajpath.

"It was so exciting to watch my son lead the smartly turned-out men and women of the Indian Navy during this prestigious event. All these young men and women have put in a lot of hard work. I know how difficult it can get. I congratulate all of them for the wonderful performance," Cmde Ahluwalia (Retd), said.

Lt Cdr Ahluwalia is a gunnery officer on board the INS Mysore, a guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy, currently deployed under the Eastern Naval Command.

The second-generation naval officer, a gunnery and missile warfare specialist, has already served on frontline warships such as the INS Teg, INS Kirch, INS Tabar and INS Kolkata.

Commissioned just over eight years ago, he has been part of normal operational deployments, and anti-piracy patrols and also participated in the Samudra Setu operations during the pandemic, when warships were used to evacuate Indian nationals from foreign shores.

During operational and other deployments Lt Cdr Ahluwalia visited 27 countries and participated in drills with several friendly foreign navies.

"It was a proud moment to step into my father's shoes. He has been an inspiration from the start. My team worked very hard for months to put up a good show and they were successful. I thank all my team members, including those behind the scenes for this wonderful performance. It wouldn't have been possible without discipline and teamwork. And of course, the naval band was as good as ever. We are hopeful of being declared the best marching contingent of the Parade," Lt Cdr Ahluwalia said.

Cmde Ahluwalia (Retd), who was Naval Officer-in-Charge, West Bengal, said that his son joined the Indian Naval Academy in 2012 and was adjudged the best sportsman of his course. He was also selected twice as Guard Officer of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the President of India, the proud father said.