Dubai Culture Expands its Creative Legacy with Eight MENA Stevie Awards

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 26 January 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been honoured with eight accolades at the 2025 Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards. Globally renowned for celebrating innovation and institutional achievements, these awards highlight the Authority's ongoing efforts in fostering creativity and advancing progress, reinforcing its central role in the city’s dynamic cultural movement.

Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, received the Gold Award for Most Innovative Woman of the Year, celebrating her contributions to launching programmes that uplift the cultural and creative sectors and create an empowering work environment for women. She also earned Silver for Thought Leader of the Year for her leadership in strategic projects that bolster the industry and nurture talent development. Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Corporate Communication and Marketing Department at Dubai Culture, won Gold for Most Innovative Marketing or Advertising Professional of the Year.

The Ramadan Heroes initiative was recognised with Gold in the category of Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility for its impactful humanitarian model. The Authority’s Creative Dubai Instagram account secured Gold for Most Innovative Instagram Feed, while the Sikka Platform account was awarded Bronze in the same category. The Authority also secured two Golds for Innovation in Human Resources Management, Planning & Practice and Most Innovative HR Department/Team of the Year in the government sector.





