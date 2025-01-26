عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Receives UAE Accountability Authority Chief

1/26/2025 7:04:49 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received President of UAE Accountability Authority Humaid Obaid Abushibs at Al-Seif Palace on Sunday.
The meeting was attended by Chairman of the State Audit Bureau Essam Al-Roumi and several senior state officials. (pickup previous)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

