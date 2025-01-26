MFA Congratulates Australia On National Holiday
Date
1/26/2025 6:10:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated
Australia on the occasion of the country's National Day,
Azernews reports.
MENAFN26012025000195011045ID1109129998
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.