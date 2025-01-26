Azerbaijan Responses To Allegations Put Forth By Armenia's Prime Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In an interview on January 25, the Armenian Prime Minister's claims regarding the alleged use of psychotropic substances against representatives of the separatist regime, purportedly to provoke regional escalation, have no basis and are completely absurd.

This statement was made by the Spokesperson of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizade, in response to the allegations put forth by Armenia's Prime Nikol Pashinyan during his interview with Public Television.

"The rights and obligations of the accused individuals have been duly provided and explained, and the entire court process and statements have been recorded. Allegations of inhumane treatment of inmates in Azerbaijan have been investigated independently, including by the Red Cross International Committee, and these claims have been established to be false.

It is clear that the Armenian government's issuance of such a statement demonstrates their agitation regarding the ongoing court process related to the individuals they openly supported, who were previously involved in acts of aggression against Azerbaijan and are now being accused of committing war crimes.

No one has forgotten that while publicly claiming to recognize Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the Armenian Prime Minister has been promoting the illegitimate regime that he maintains in our territories and congratulated the separatist junta regime on the occasion of its fabricated 'independence' just a few weeks before its representatives were held accountable by Azerbaijan on September 2, 2023.

Armenia's undeniable state responsibilities as an aggressor and occupying country, along with its various illegal actions, cannot be dismissed. Therefore, holding the individuals accused in these actions accountable is a legitimate right that cannot be undermined by political manipulation," Aykhan Hajizade emphasized.