Azerbaijan Responses To Allegations Put Forth By Armenia's Prime Minister
Date
1/26/2025 6:10:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In an interview on January 25, the Armenian Prime Minister's
claims regarding the alleged use of psychotropic substances against
representatives of the separatist regime, purportedly to provoke
regional escalation, have no basis and are completely absurd.
This statement was made by the Spokesperson of the Azerbaijan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizade, in response to the
allegations put forth by Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
during his interview with Public Television.
"The rights and obligations of the accused individuals have been
duly provided and explained, and the entire court process and
statements have been recorded. Allegations of inhumane treatment of
inmates in Azerbaijan have been investigated independently,
including by the Red Cross International Committee, and these
claims have been established to be false.
It is clear that the Armenian government's issuance of such a
statement demonstrates their agitation regarding the ongoing court
process related to the individuals they openly supported, who were
previously involved in acts of aggression against Azerbaijan and
are now being accused of committing war crimes.
No one has forgotten that while publicly claiming to recognize
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the Armenian Prime Minister has
been promoting the illegitimate regime that he maintains in our
territories and congratulated the separatist junta regime on the
occasion of its fabricated 'independence' just a few weeks before
its representatives were held accountable by Azerbaijan on
September 2, 2023.
Armenia's undeniable state responsibilities as an aggressor and
occupying country, along with its various illegal actions, cannot
be dismissed. Therefore, holding the individuals accused in these
actions accountable is a legitimate right that cannot be undermined
by political manipulation," Aykhan Hajizade emphasized.
MENAFN26012025000195011045ID1109129997
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.