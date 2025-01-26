عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Doctors Injured As Russian Forces Drop Six Glide Bombs On Medical Facility In Beryslav

Doctors Injured As Russian Forces Drop Six Glide Bombs On Medical Facility In Beryslav


1/26/2025 6:10:03 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of January 25, Russian forces dropped six guided aerial bombs on a healthcare facility in Beryslav, Kherson region, injuring several doctors.

That's according to the Kherson Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday evening, Russian forces attacked Beryslav from the air. The invaders dropped six guided bombs on a health care facility,” the report says.


Doctors Injured As Russian Forces Drop Six Glide Bombs On Medical Facility In Beryslav Image
Doctors Injured As Russian Forces Drop Six Glide Bombs On Medical Facility In Beryslav Image

It is noted that the hospital staff managed to hide in shelters. However, several doctors sustained concussion-type injuries, according to preliminary information.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops struck 35 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, injuring four people.

MENAFN26012025000193011044ID1109129996


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search