Doctors Injured As Russian Forces Drop Six Glide Bombs On Medical Facility In Beryslav
1/26/2025 6:10:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of January 25, Russian forces dropped six guided aerial bombs on a healthcare facility in Beryslav, Kherson region, injuring several doctors.
That's according to the Kherson Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“Yesterday evening, Russian forces attacked Beryslav from the air. The invaders dropped six guided bombs on a health care facility,” the report says.
It is noted that the hospital staff managed to hide in shelters. However, several doctors sustained concussion-type injuries, according to preliminary information.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops struck 35 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, injuring four people.
